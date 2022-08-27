Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham live stream and how to watch the Premier League

Nottingham Forest have made a solid start to their first season back in the Premier League for 23 years, but the visit of Tottenham to the City Ground marks their toughest test yet. Harry Kane, Son Heung-min et al will look for their third win out of four but their big-spending hosts will ensure Spurs won't have things their own way. Make sure you know how to watch a Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham live stream in 4K and wherever you are.

US soccer fans can tune in on USA Network. You can pick the channel up on streaming services such as Sling (opens in new tab) and on the FuboTV free trial (opens in new tab). Don't forget to subscribe to a VPN for access (opens in new tab) if you're a US fan stuck outside the States. Those in the UK can enjoy the game in 4K HDR on Sky, and in HD on Now.

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham live stream Date: Sunday 28th August Kick-off: 4:30pm BST / 11:30am ET Venue: The City Ground, Nottingham 4K TV channel: Sky Sports Ultra HD US stream: USA Network (via Sling (opens in new tab) / FuboTV (opens in new tab)) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free (opens in new tab) AUS stream: Optus (AU$14.99/month)

Confidence is high by the banks of the Trent, since Nottingham Forest picked up four points from their opening three league games and beat Grimsby 3-0 in their midweek League Cup tie. Forest were bottom of the Championship less than a year ago, but their resurgence under boss Steve Cooper has been stunning.

They have signed 18 new players already this summer, only Chelsea have spent more, with former Spurs full-back Serge Aurier and French World Cup winner Djibril Sidibe also rumoured to be on the way, but in Brennan Johnson have an academy product who has excelled in the top flight and scored in the 1-1 draw with Everton last week.

Tottenham may not have played to their best so far in 2022/23, but in winning seven points from a possible nine, Antonio Conte's side are mastering the art of getting results even when not at their ruthless top gear. Impressive in twice coming from behind to draw 2-2 at Chelsea a fortnight ago, Spurs laboured to a 1-0 defeat of Wolves last Saturday but in England's Harry Kane have the Premier League's fourth most lethal marksman to see them home. Ivan Perisic also impressed last weekend, but Conte will be seeking more central midfield control and may look to summer signing Yves Bissouma to provide it.

Kick-off is at 4:30pm BST (11:30am ET) on Sunday 28th August. Read on to find out on how to watch a Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham live stream, wherever you are in the world.

US: Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham live stream

Premier League football fans in the US can watch a Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham live stream on USA Network which can be accessed through cable-cutting services Sling (opens in new tab) and FuboTV (opens in new tab).

Sling currently has an offer where you can get 50 percent off the first month of its Sling TV Blue package, bringing it down to $17.50. Meanwhile, you can watch a Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham free live stream with the 7-day free trial of FuboTV (opens in new tab). There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch a Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham

Using a VPN is incredibly simple for tuning into Sling and FuboTV while away.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham, you may wish to choose 'US' for Sling or FuboTV.

3. Then head over to Sling or FuboTV on your browser or device and enjoy the Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.

UK: Watch Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham in 4K HDR

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K HDR. Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in signing up and watching this game and many more in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham live stream in HD with a Now day pass or a monthly pass. Here are the best Now deals live right now.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month (opens in new tab).

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle (opens in new tab) which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account (opens in new tab).

Australia: Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of the Premier League 2022/23 season, including the Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham game, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$139 per year.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

Canada: Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham live stream

The Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham live stream option for fans based in Canada is FuboTV. You can use FuboTV to watch every Premier League game this season (opens in new tab) – including Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham live through your web browser of the FuboTV app.

A subscription to FuboTV in Canada costs CA$24.99 per month or CA$179.93 for the year (which works out as CA$14.99 each month).

Use a VPN to watch FuboTV from abroad (opens in new tab) while travelling outside Canada.

(opens in new tab) FuboTV Watch Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham (opens in new tab)

FuboTV has the rights to every Premier League 2022/23 live stream, plus Serie A soccer as well. It costs CA$24.99 per month or CA$179.93 for the year. There are FuboTV apps available for most smart platforms.

