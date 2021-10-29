Newcastle United vs Chelsea live stream and how to watch the Premier League

The money may have come in at Newcastle but the results have not. While the Toon await their new manager and January signings, they face the unenviable task of hosting league leaders Chelsea this weekend, fresh from the Blue's humiliation of Norwich, just one place below Newcastle. This isn't going to be pretty. Make sure you know how to watch a Newcastle United vs Chelsea live stream wherever you are.

US soccer fans can watch a Newcastle United vs Chelsea live stream, and many more Premier League matches, on Peacock TV for just $4.99 per month. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US fan stuck outside the States. Those in Canada can enjoy the game free on DAZN with this 30-day free trial.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea live stream Date: Saturday 30th October 2021 Kick off: 3pm BST / 10am ET / 7am PT / midnight AEST Venue: St James's Park, Newcastle Canada stream: DAZN (30-day free trial) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free US stream: Peacock TV ($4.99/month) UK stream: Not televised AUS stream: Optus Sport ($15/month)

Four draws and five defeats from their nine games played would make pretty dismal reading if it weren't for the double boost of shedding long-standing and little-loved Newcastle owner Mike Ashley while trading him in for the mega bucks of the Saudis. There's still plenty of time for another 10 games of getting slapped about by the Premier League elite before any of that will make a difference, though.

Caretaker manager Graeme Jones will have to think of a way to limit the damage that a rampant-looking Chelsea are likely to cause before he, or more likely Paulo Fonseca or Lucien Favre, if the papers are to be believed, can bring in Eden Hazard and the other spare stars of Europe to play some football of their own.

Doubtless, the stronger squad members of the Newcastle squad will want to have something to say about those kinds of predictions but the feeling in the dressing room can't be great with many of the Magpies well aware that they're on borrowed time.

Chelsea will, of course, capitalise on that with the seemingly never-ending flow of good vibes emanating from their Thomas Tuchel-led project, which has the all the hallmarks of side set to hit the upper stratosphere domestically and beyond. 1-0 losses to Juventus and City are their only defeats of the season. That feels like a single step of tactical adjustment away from glory.

The match kicks off at 3pm BST on Saturday at St James's Park. Follow our guide on how to watch a Newcastle United vs Chelsea live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Premier League football fans in the US can watch Newcastle United vs Chelsea on Peacock TV and its Premier service which streams multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Peacock TV Newcastle United vs Chelsea Peacock TV Premium $4.99/mon

Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and you can watch live Premier League football games online or through Peacock TV app on the iOS, Android or smart TVs. There's no contract. You can cancel or change your plan anytime.

The Newcastle United vs Chelsea live stream option for those in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Newcastle United vs Chelsea – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year. Better yet, DAZN Canada offers a 30-day free trial, so you can watch for free. No contract. Cancel at any time.

DAZN 1 month free trial DAZN Canada Watch Newcastle United vs Chelsea

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. Try it free for 30 days. It's $20 (CAD) a month thereafter. Cancel anytime.

Watch a Newcastle United vs Chelsea live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Newcastle United vs Chelsea live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

ExpressVPN Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Newcastle United vs Chelsea, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.

3. Then head over to Peacock TV on your browser or device and enjoy the Newcastle United vs Chelsea live stream.

UK: watch a Newcastle United vs Chelsea live stream

Sadly, Newcastle United vs Chelsea will not be televised in the UK.

Canadian, Australian and US fans in the UK will can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the live streams on DAZN Canada, Optus Sports and Peacock TV.

Australia: Newcastle United vs Chelsea live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 – including Newcastle United vs Chelsea – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month. The service also serves up live Champions League football, so it's a great option for soccer fans.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Optus Sport Optus Sport 6-month pass for AU$68 (£39/$53)

Watch a Premier League 2021/22 live stream, as well as Champions and Europa League football, exclusive sports documentaries and more on streaming service Optus Sport. Watch on mobile, tablet, TV, computer or games console. Cancel anytime.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures for October

Saturday 30th October

Leicester vs Arsenal - 7:30 am EST / 12:30 pm BST

Burnley vs Brentford - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Liverpool vs Brighton - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Man City vs Crystal Palace - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Newcastle vs Chelsea - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Watford vs Southampton - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Spurs vs Man Utd - 12.30pm EST / 5.30pm BST



Sunday 31st October

Norwich vs Leeds - 9:00 am EST / 2:00 pm BST

Aston Villa vs West Ham - 11:30 am EST / 4:30 pm BST