Napoli vs Liverpool live stream and how to watch the Champions League for free

Liverpool meet Napoli in the Champions League group stage for the third time in five seasons tomorrow – and history suggests the Reds won't find it easy. The Italian side beat Liverpool at home in 2018 and 2019 and will see their opponents' indifferent league form so far as an opportunity to make it three in a row. Make sure you know how to watch a Napoli vs Liverpool live stream and catch the 2022/23 Champions League wherever you are.

US soccer fans can stream Napoli vs Liverpool free with the 7-day trial of Paramount+ (opens in new tab). Don't forget to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're a US citizen stuck outside the States. UK fans can watch using BT Sport.

Napoli vs Liverpool live stream Date: Wednesday 7th September Kick off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET Location: Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, Naples Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) Free stream: Paramount+ free trial (US)

Liverpool haven't had quite the start to the Premier League season they'd have been hoping for, finding themselves six points off the top after six games – but the Champions League is an opportunity for a fresh start of sorts for Jurgen Klopp's misfiring team. The Reds won all six of their group games last season but don't have a great record in Naples. Can they reverse the trend on Wednesday night?

Napoli have enjoyed a very promising start to their Serie A campaign and are yet to lose a league game – one of only three teams still unbeaten. They're also the top scorers in the division, thanks in no small part to putting five past Verona on the opening weekend. Gli Azzurri have also won five out of six Champions League ties against Premier League clubs at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium – can they make it six out of seven?

It's an 8pm GMT kick-off at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Wednesday 7th September 2022. Read on for more details on how to watch a Napoli vs Liverpool live stream for the 2022/23 Champions League, wherever you are in the world.

Our pick of the best VPN deals

Watch a Napoli vs Liverpool free live stream

(Image credit: ViacomCBS)

Soccer fans in the States are lucky enough to be able to watch the UEFA Champions League live through Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) – and the first 7 days are free. After that, you'll pay $5.99 a month. No contract.

Napoli vs Liverpool starts at 3pm ET on Wednesday. Of course, Champions League on Paramount Plus is only available within the US. Away from home?

Use a VPN to access the live stream without being blocked (opens in new tab).

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

(opens in new tab) Napoli vs Liverpool Paramount+ 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)

Watch UEFA Champions League and Europa League football for free with a 7-day free trial of Paramount Plus. You can choose from any of the Champions League and Europa League games. It's $5.99 per month once the trial expires. Cancel at any time.

Watch a Napoli vs Liverpool live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Napoli vs Liverpool live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for Napoli vs Liverpool

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Champions League, you may wish to choose 'US' for Paramount Plus.

3. Then head over to Paramount Plus on your browser or device and enjoy the Napoli vs Liverpool live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.

UK: Napoli vs Liverpool live stream with BT Sport

(Image credit: BT Sport)

BT Sport has the rights to the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and 52 2022/23 Premier League football matches in the UK. You can subscribe to BT Sport direct (opens in new tab) and also through both Sky TV (opens in new tab) and Virgin Media (opens in new tab).

Alternatively, a BT Sport Monthly Pass costs just £25 a month (opens in new tab) in the UK, making it one of the cheapest ways to watch top-flight football without signing a long-term contract.

(opens in new tab) Full BT Sport package from £15 per month (opens in new tab)

The other option for BT customers is to upgrade their TV package to include the sports channels. You can add all of the BT Sport channels for just £15 per month. For the Big Bundle, which includes all the Sky Sports too, it's £40 per month – more expensive, granted, but you'll never miss a match again.

(opens in new tab) BT Sport Monthly Pass: Premier League football for £25 (opens in new tab)

This UK-only pass gets you full access to all the BT Sport channels for a simple monthly fee. Enjoy the Premier League, Champions League and more through the BT Sport app on smart TVs, mobiles, tablets, games consoles, Chromecast or through the BT Sport website. No contract, no fuss.

Those on Virgin Media will need the Virgin V6 box and a 4K TV to make sure they're getting the action at maximum resolution. With the basic Big Bundle, BT Sport is £18 per month but all five BT Sport channels, including Ultra HD, are included on the larger TV packages which start at £69 per month. More details on Virgin Media TV bundles. (opens in new tab)

BT Sport Ultimate is not available on the Sky TV platform but anyone with an Xbox, PlayStation, Apple TV or a Samsung TV can watch the Champions League in 4K HDR using the BT Sport app with the BT Sport Monthly Pass. No contract required.

Watch a Napoli vs Liverpool live stream in Canada

Football fans in Canada can watch Napoli vs Liverpool in the Champions League group stage live on DAZN (opens in new tab).

A subscription to the streaming service costs $20 (CAD) a month or $150 (CAD) a year.

(opens in new tab) Napoli vs Liverpool: watch on DAZN ($20/m) (opens in new tab)

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Champions League 2022/23 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Europa League, Premier League, US Sports, fightsports, and more. No contract. Cancel anytime.

Watch Napoli vs Liverpool in Australia

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Stan Sport provides live coverage of the Champions League group stage fixture between Napoli and Liverpool, Europa League and Europa Conference League.

To begin with, there's a Stan 30-day free trial. After that, you choose your base package and the necessary sport add-on costs AU$10 a month on top (so, from $20 a month in total).

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

2022/23 Champions League fixtures for September and beyond

(Image credit: Getty Images / Eurasia Sport Images)

All matches kick off at 8pm GMT (3pm ET) unless otherwise stated.

Tuesday 6th September (Matchday 1)

Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea 17:45

FC Red Bull Salzburg vs AC Milan

Celtic vs Real Madrid

RB Leipzig vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Borussia Dortmund vs FC Copenhagen 17:45

Sevilla vs Manchester City

Benfica vs Maccabi Haifa

Paris Saint Germain vs Juventus

Wednesday 7th September (Matchday 1)

Ajax vs Rangers 17:45

Napoli vs Liverpool

Atlético Madrid vs FC Porto

Club Bruges vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen

Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Sporting Lisbon 17:45

Tottenham Hotspur vs Marseille

Tuesday 13th September (Matchday 2)

Liverpool vs Ajax

Rangers vs Napoli

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs Atlético Madrid

FC Porto vs Club Bruges

Viktoria Plzen vs Inter Milan 17:45

Bayern Munich vs Barcelona

Sporting Lisbon vs Tottenham Hotspur 17:45

Marseille vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Wednesday 14th September (Matchday 2)

AC Milan vs Dinamo Zagreb 17:45

Chelsea vs FC Red Bull Salzburg

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Celtic 17:45

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig

FC Copenhagen vs Sevilla

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund

Juventus vs Benfica

Maccabi Haifa vs Paris Saint Germain

Tuesday 4th October (Matchday 3)

Ajax vs Napoli

Liverpool vs Rangers

Club Bruges vs Atlético Madrid

FC Porto vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Bayern Munich vs Viktoria Plzen 17:45

Inter Milan vs Barcelona

Marseille vs Sporting Lisbon 17:45

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur

Wednesday 5th October (Matchday 3)

FC Red Bull Salzburg vs Dinamo Zagreb 17:45

Chelsea vs AC Milan

RB Leipzig vs Celtic 17:45

Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Manchester City vs FC Copenhagen

Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund

Benfica vs Paris Saint Germain

Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa

Tuesday 11th October (Matchday 4)

Dinamo Zagreb vs FC Red Bull Salzburg

AC Milan vs Chelsea

Celtic vs RB Leipzig

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid

FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City 17:45

Borussia Dortmund vs Sevilla

Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus 17:45

Paris Saint Germain vs Benfica

Wednesday 12th October (Matchday 4)

Napoli vs Ajax 17:45

Rangers vs Liverpool

Atlético Madrid vs Club Bruges 17:45

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs FC Porto

Barcelona vs Inter Milan

Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich

Sporting Lisbon vs Marseille

Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Tuesday 25th October (Matchday 5)

FC Red Bull Salzburg vs Chelsea 17:45

Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan

Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid

Sevilla vs FC Copenhagen 17:45

Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City

Benfica vs Juventus

Paris Saint Germain vs Maccabi Haifa

Wednesday 26th October (Matchday 5)

Ajax vs Liverpool

Napoli vs Rangers

Club Bruges vs FC Porto 17:45

Atlético Madrid vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Inter Milan vs Viktoria Plzen 17:45

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Marseille

Tottenham Hotspur vs Sporting Lisbon

Tuesday 1st November (Matchday 6)

Liverpool vs Napoli

Rangers vs Ajax

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs Club Bruges 17:45

FC Porto vs Atlético Madrid 17:45

Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan

Viktoria Plzen vs Barcelona

Marseille vs Tottenham Hotspur

Sporting Lisbon vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Wednesday 2nd November (Matchday 6)

Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb

AC Milan vs FC Red Bull Salzburg

Real Madrid vs Celtic 17:45

Shakhtar Donetsk vs RB Leipzig 17:45

FC Copenhagen vs Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City vs Sevilla

Juventus vs Paris Saint Germain

Maccabi Haifa vs Benfica

Knockout stage dates

Round of 16 draw: 7 November

Round of 16: 14/15/21/22 February & 7/8/14/15 March 2023

Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 17 March 2023

Quarter-finals: 11/12 & 18/19 April 2023

Semi-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 May 2023

Final: 10 June 2023