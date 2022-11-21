Mexico vs Poland live stream: how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup in 4K HDR

Two seemingly well-matched sides go head-to-head in Ras Abu Aboud on Tuesday as Mexico take on Poland in what looks set to be one of the more entertaining early encounters of Qatar 2022. The Group C clash offers up an intriguing star striker showdown as Barcelona and Poland star Robert Lewandowski looks to outgun EL Tri and Wolves frontman Raul Jimenez. Make sure you know how to watch a Mexico vs Poland live stream from anywhere (opens in new tab) and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.

Poland won their 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff match against Sweden in March to claim their place in Qatar, but a disappointing showing in the recent UEFA Nations League saw them struggle against both Belgium and the Netherlands.

While expectations may have lessened for the Eagles, they still boast one of the most dangerous forward lines in the tournament thanks to an attacking trio of Piotr Zielinski, Arkadiusz Milik and the ever-in-form Lewandowski.

Perennial underachievers on football's biggest stage, Mexico have failed to make it past the Round of 16 at each of the last seven tournaments, and will be keen to end that wretched run in Qatar. Their recent form has been mixed at best, but there are signs of an uptick under the stewardship of former Barcelona boss Tata Martino, with El Tri notching up a confidence-boosting 4-0 hammering of Iraq in the build-up to this tournament.

This Group C match kicks off at 4pm GMT / 12pm ET at the 40,000-seater Stadium 974 at Qatar 2022. Make sure you know how to watch a Mexico vs Poland live stream and see all of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

You can watch the Mexico vs Poland live stream for free on BBC One. It's also available to watch free online on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) in 4K HDR. BBC iPlayer's World Cup coverage is shot in native 4K resolution. You might find its a touch delayed but it's the best quality stream available and well worth tuning into.

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the World Cup games for free on BBC iPlayer. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad. (opens in new tab)

Watch a Mexico vs Poland live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Mexico vs Poland live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Mexico vs Poland live stream from anywhere in the world.

USA soccer stream: watch Mexico vs Poland

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the Mexico vs Poland live stream. The match airs on FOX. Anyone with Fox on cable can watch on TV or on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps as usual but you can watch a Mexico vs Poland live stream without cable too.

Cordcutters can also stream every game live on Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) (from $5/month) in Spanish.

Canada soccer stream: watch Mexico vs Poland

Cable network TSN has the rights to watch Mexico vs Poland in Canada. That means that Canadians will need to add TSN to their cable TV package or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

Watch a Mexico vs Poland live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch a Mexico vs Poland live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the free SBS live stream without being geo-blocked.

Mexico vs Poland live stream kick-off times

Global Mexico vs Poland kick-off times

Local: 7pm

7pm UK: 4pm

4pm Central Europe (including Poland): 4pm

4pm USA (ET/PT): 12pm / 9am

12pm / 9am Australia: 3am

3am New Zealand: 5am

5am India: 9.30pm

9.30pm Mexico: 10am

All times show in GMT (UK time)

GROUP STAGES:

Tuesday 22nd November 2022

Group C: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 10am)

Group C: Mexico vs Poland (Stadium 974, Doha; 4pm)

Saturday 26th November 2022

Group C: Tunisia vs Australia (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; 10am)

Group C: Poland vs Saudi Arabia (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 1pm)

Wednesday 30th November 2022

Group C: Poland vs Argentina (Stadium 974, Doha; 7pm)

Group C: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 7pm)