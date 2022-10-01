Manchester City vs Manchester United live stream: how to watch the Premier League

The first Manchester derby of the season takes place on Sunday and the two sides are closer than you'd have thought at the start of the season. United have won four in a row, after losing their first two games, leaving them five points behind City. Can they close the gap to two at the Etihad? Make sure you know how to watch a Manchester City vs Manchester United live stream from anywhere in the world.

US soccer fans can head to Peacock TV to watch a Manchester City vs Manchester United live stream from just $4.99 a month (opens in new tab). Don't forget to subscribe to a VPN for Peacock access (opens in new tab) if you're a US fan stuck outside the States.

Manchester City vs Manchester United live stream Date: Sunday 2nd October Kick off: 2pm BST / 9am ET Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester 4K TV channel: Sky Sports Ultra HD Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) risk-free US stream: Peacock TV (opens in new tab) ($4.99/month) Canada stream: FuboTV (opens in new tab) ($19.99/month)

Manchester City are still unbeaten in the Premier League, thanks in no small part to the formidable form of Erling Haaland. The Norwegian has scored 11 goals in seven games and will be looking to continue that streak against his club's local rivals. Pep Guardiola's side have scored at least four goals in each of their three home games so far this season. Can a rejuvenated United prevent another rout?

Erik ten Hag has transformed Manchester United since he dropped Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire from his starting XI, beating both Liverpool and Arsenal at home and seeing off Southampton and Leicester away. Christian Eriksen has played a huge part in the Red Devils' reversal of fortunes, with the Dane's performances making him undroppable. Will he play a key role on Sunday?

The match kicks off at 2pm BST on Sunday 2nd October at the Etihad. Follow our guide on how to watch a Manchester City vs Manchester United live stream from wherever you are in the world.

Watch Premier League live streams: get all the Peacock TV details

Watch a Manchester City vs Manchester United live stream

Premier League football fans in the US can watch Manchester City vs Manchester United on Peacock TV and its Premier service which streams multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV (opens in new tab) is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

(opens in new tab) Man City vs Man Utd Peacock TV Premium $4.99/mon (opens in new tab)

Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and you can watch live Premier League football games online or through Peacock TV app on the iOS, Android or smart TVs. There's no contract. You can cancel or change your plan anytime.

Watch a Manchester City vs Manchester United live stream from anywhere using a VPN

US streaming service Peacock TV will show the game. Peacock subscribers currently away from America will find themselves unable to access the game, however.

They will need to use a VPN to watch Manchester City vs Manchester United from abroad on Peacock TV (opens in new tab). A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Manchester City vs Manchester United, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.

3. Then head over to Peacock TV (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the Manchester City vs Manchester United live stream.

UK: Watch Manchester City vs Manchester United in 4K HDR

Manchester City vs Manchester United will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K HDR.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Manchester City vs Manchester United live stream in HD with a Now day pass or a monthly pass.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month (opens in new tab).

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Manchester City vs Manchester United with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle (opens in new tab) which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

Check out today's best Now deals and free passes

Canada: Manchester City vs Manchester United live stream

The Manchester City vs Manchester United live stream option for those in Canada is fuboTV (opens in new tab). You can use fuboTV to watch every Premier League game – including Man City vs Man United – live on the fuboTV (opens in new tab) website or app.

A subscription to fuboTV Canada costs $19.99 a month or $199.99 a year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

Australia: Manchester City vs Manchester United live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2022/23 – including Manchester City vs Manchester United – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2022/23 Premier League fixtures for October

All games are 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated

Sunday 2 October

14:00 Man City v Man Utd

16.30 Leeds v Aston Villa

Monday 3 October

20:00 Leicester v Nottingham Forest

Saturday 8 October

AFC Bournemouth v Leicester

Chelsea v Wolves

Man City v Southampton

Newcastle v Brentford

17:30 Brighton v Spurs

Sunday 9 October

14:00 Crystal Palace v Leeds

14:00 West Ham v Fulham

16:30 Arsenal v Liverpool

19:00 Everton v Man Utd

Monday 10 October

20:00 Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa

Friday 14 October

20:00 Brentford v Brighton

Saturday 15 October

12:30 Leicester v Crystal Palace

Fulham v AFC Bournemouth

Wolves v Nottingham Forest

17:30 Spurs v Everton

Sunday 16 October

14:00 Aston Villa v Chelsea

14:00 Leeds v Arsenal

14:00 Man Utd v Newcastle

14:00 Southampton v West Ham

16:30 Liverpool v Man City

Tuesday 18 October

19:30 Brighton v Nottingham Forest

20:15 Crystal Palace v Wolves

Wednesday 19 October

19:30 Liverpool v West Ham

19:30 Brentford v Chelsea

19:30 Newcastle v Everton

20:15 AFC Bournemouth v Southampton

20:15 Man Utd v Spurs

Thursday 20 October

19:30 Fulham v Aston Villa

20:15 Leicester v Leeds

Saturday 22 October

12:30 Nottingham Forest v Liverpool

Everton v Crystal Palace

Man City v Brighton

16:30 Chelsea v Man Utd

Sunday 23 October

14:00 Aston Villa v Brentford

14:00 Leeds v Fulham

14:00 Wolves v Leicester

14:00 Southampton v Arsenal

16:30 Spurs v Newcastle

Monday 24 October

20:00 West Ham v AFC Bournemouth

Saturday 29 October

12:30 Leicester v Man City

14:00 Liverpool v Leeds

AFC Bournemouth v Spurs

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

Brentford v Wolves

Brighton v Chelsea

Crystal Palace v Southampton

Liverpool v Leeds

Man Utd v West Ham

Newcastle v Aston Villa

17:30 Fulham v Everton

Sunday 30 October

14:00 GMT Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

16:30 GMT Man Utd v West Ham