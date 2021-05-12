Man United vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch the Premier League in 4K and for free

Liverpool might have relinquished the Premier League title, but victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Thursday could set Jurgen Klopp's side on the path to a top-four finish and a Champions League berth. Kick-off is at 8.15pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch a Man United vs Liverpool live stream in 4K and wherever you are.

Man United vs Liverpool live stream Kick-off: 8.15pm UK time (3.15pm ET) Stadium: Old Trafford, UK Free live stream: FuboTV free trial Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free 4K TV channel: Sky Sports Ultra HD US subscription: NBCSN AUS stream: Optus (AU$14.99/month)

The latest team news is that Liverpool will be without Ozan Kabak, James Milner and Naby Keita. Man United's Anthony Martial and Phil Jones remain sidelined with knee issues. Defender Harry Maguire is out with ankle ligament damage and faces a battle to be fit for the Europa League final on 26th May.

Thursday's clash will be the third of three games in five days for Manchester United. In response to the fixture pile-up, Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fielded a second-string team for the 2-1 loss against Leicester this week, prompting accusations that United had 'disrespected the opposition'.

Solskjaer won't be taking any chances against sixth-place Liverpool, though. Jurgen Klopp's men are on a six-game unbeaten run in the Premier League – a run that has reignited their hopes of breaking into the top four. Anfield fans know this is a must-win if they want to chase down a place in next season's Champions League.

Four of the last seven meetings between these two old foes have ended in 0-0 draws so we could be in for one of the hardest-fought games of the 2020-21 Premier League.

It's a 8.15pm BST kick-off at Old Trafford on Thursday, 13th May. UK viewers can watch in 4K on Sky Sports. US viewers can catch the action on NBCSN and lucky football fans in Australia can subscribe to Optus Sport to catch all of the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League matches for just AU$14.99/month.

Follow our guide to watch a Man United vs Liverpool live stream in 4K and for free, wherever you are in the world.

Premier League & Champions League for AU$14.99/mo

(Image credit: Optus Sport)

Lucky football fans in Australia can watch every single minute of every single Premier League, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League football fixture live on TV and a host of other smart devices through Optus. All it costs is AU$14.99 per month or a bargain price AU$68 for a six-month season pass.

Any subscribers travelling outside of Australia should remember to use a VPN to make sure they can watch those football live streams wherever they are.

Optus Sport PL football AU$68 (£39/$53) for 6 months

Catch live Premier League, Champions League, Europa League matches and more on Optus. Watch on mobile, tablet, TV, computer or games console.

You can download the Optus app for Android and iOS devices. Fetch TV, Apple TV, Android TV, LG, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast also carry the app for smart TV viewing. You can watch Optus Sport live streams through Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge browsers and, lastly, it's also available on Xbox.

Watch Man United vs Liverpool live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Premier League rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch Man United vs Liverpool.

When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access – in this case, Australia. Then navigate to Optus.

You'll be able to continue using ExpressVPN from then on to watch anything else on Optus and a host of other services which may also otherwise block you.

Watch Man United vs Liverpool in 4K

Man United vs Liverpool will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Man United vs Liverpool live stream in HD with a Now day pass (£9.99) or a monthly pass (£34). Keep your eyes open for occasional discount as well as the option of the Now Mobile Month Pass which offers mobile device access for just £5.99 per month.

Virgin Media customers are able to watch Man United vs Liverpool with a Sky Sport subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

US: Man United vs Liverpool live stream

(Image credit: Flickr: Ben Sutherland)

NBC is the rights holder for Man United vs Liverpool in the US. This fixture won't be available on the Peacock TV platform but will instead be on the NBCSports Network channel as well as the the NBCSN live web player.

NBC Sports Network is available on a number of cable and satellite platforms including Sling TV and FuboTV, both of which offer free trials. Well worth trying them out and catching a free week of games at the same time.

FuboTV free 7-day trial

FuboTV offers a 7-day free trial with access to stream over 100 channels of live sports, TV shows and movies. One of those channels NBC Sports which means you can watch a Man United vs Liverpool free live stream too.View Deal

FuboTV is a dedicated sports platform which offers a $60-per-month package including beIN Sports and its Spanish sister channel alongside a range of other sports, film and entertainment services.

There are over 100 channels including NBC, FOX and CBS, and all access to MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL, NASCAR, golf, boxing, MMA and more. It also offers a free seven-day trial, for which you can sign up via the fuboTV website.

Premier League fixtures

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All kick-off times are in BST

Thursday 13th May 2021

6pm – Aston Villa vs Everton

8.15pm – Man United vs Liverpool

Friday 14th May 2021

8pm – Newcastle vs Man City



Saturday 15th May 2021

12.30pm – Burnley vs Leeds United

3pm – Southampton vs Fulham

8pm – Brighton vs West Ham

Sunday 16th May 2021

12pm – Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

2.05pm – Tottenham vs Wolves

4.30pm – West Brom vs Liverpool

7pm – Everton vs Sheffield United