Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream and how to watch the Premier League

Liverpool's Premier League record-equalling 9-0 defeat of a particularly compliant Bournemouth at the weekend may indicate all is not as grim at Anfield as many believed after a slow start to the season, but the arrival of in-form Newcastle to Merseyside will be a test of where the Reds' heads are at for 2022/23. Here's how to watch a Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream, online and on TV.

US soccer fans can tune in on USA Network. You can pick the channel up on streaming services such as Sling (opens in new tab) and on the FuboTV free trial (opens in new tab). Don't forget to subscribe to a VPN for access (opens in new tab) if you're a US fan stuck outside the States. Those in the UK can enjoy the game on BT Sport.

Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream Date: Wednesday 31st August Kick off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET Venue: Anfield, Liverpool US stream: USA Network (via Sling (opens in new tab) / FuboTV (opens in new tab)) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) risk-free UK stream: BT Sport (£25/month) AUS stream: Optus (AU$14.99/month) Canada stream: FuboTV (opens in new tab)

Jurgen Klopp's heat-to-heart with his Liverpool squad after going winless in their first three Premier League outings seemed to have the desired effect. The Reds' 9-0 shellacking of Bournemouth on Saturday was a return to the Merseysiders' effervescent best, with Roberto Firmino and Luis Diaz impressing. Yet Liverpool will struggle to find more obliging opponents all season. The shadows of limp draws with Fulham and Crystal Palace, followed by defeat at a listing Manchester United, won't have lifted, especially if they concede first again.

Newcastle remain unbeaten in 2022/23 with three draws and an opening day defeat of newly promoted Nottingham Forest to show so far this season. Allan Saint-Maximin's stunning late volley secured a draw at Wolves on Sunday and the Frenchman's jinking runs are sure to trouble Reds right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold down the Magpies' left flank. Callum Wilson will miss out again with injury, so manager Eddie Howe will hope new record signing Alexander Isak's work permit will come through in time so the Swede can make his debut up front.

The match kicks off at 8pm BST Wednesday 31st August 2022. Follow our guide on how to watch a Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream from wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream on USA Network

Premier League football fans in the US can watch a Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream on USA Network, which can be accessed through cable-cutting services Sling (opens in new tab) and FuboTV (opens in new tab).

Sling currently has an offer where you can get the first month of its Sling TV Blue package for half-price. That's $17.50 instead of $35. Meanwhile, you can watch a Liverpool vs Newcastle free live stream with the 7-day free trial of FuboTV (opens in new tab). There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch a Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream from anywhere with a VPN

Even if you've subscribed to the relevant Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream service, you won't be able to access it when you're outside your home country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others.





Watch a Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream with a VPN

Using a VPN for Liverpool vs Newcastle on Sling or FuboTV is simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Liverpool vs Newcastle, you may wish to choose 'US' for Sling or FuboTV.

3. Then head over to Sling or FuboTV on your browser or device and enjoy the Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream.

UK: Watch a Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream

BT Sport has the rights to 52 2022/23 Premier League football matches in the UK, plus all the best European action from the Champions League and Europa League.

A BT Sport Monthly Pass costs just £25 a month (opens in new tab) in the UK, making it one of the cheapest ways to watch top-flight football without signing a long-term contract.

(opens in new tab) BT Sport Monthly Pass: Premier League football for £25 (opens in new tab)

This UK-only pass gets you full access to all the BT Sport channels for a simple monthly fee. Enjoy the Premier League, Champions League and more through the BT Sport app on smart TVs, mobiles, tablets, games consoles, Chromecast or through the BT Sport website. No contract, no fuss.

Australia: Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of the Premier League 2022/23 season, including the Liverpool vs Newcastle game, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$139 per year.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

Canada: Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream

The Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream option for fans based in Canada is FuboTV. You can use FuboTV to watch every Premier League game this season (opens in new tab) – including Liverpool vs Newcastle live through your web browser of the FuboTV app.

A subscription to FuboTV in Canada costs CA$24.99 per month or CA$179.93 for the year (which works out as CA$14.99 each month).

Use a VPN to watch FuboTV from abroad (opens in new tab) while travelling outside Canada.

(opens in new tab) FuboTV Watch Liverpool vs Newcastle (opens in new tab)

FuboTV has the rights to every Premier League 2022/23 live stream, plus Serie A soccer as well. It costs CA$24.99 per month or CA$179.93 for the year. There are FuboTV apps available for most smart platforms.

2022/23 Premier League fixtures for August

All games are 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated

Tuesday 30th August

19:30 Crystal Palace v Brentford

19:30 Fulham v Brighton

19:45 Southampton v Chelsea

20:00 Leeds v Everton

Wednesday 31st August

19:30 AFC Bournemouth v Wolves

19:30 Arsenal v Aston Villa

19:30 Man City v Nottingham Forest

19:45 West Ham v Spurs

20:00 Liverpool v Newcastle

