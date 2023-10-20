How to watch Fleetwood Mac: Don't Stop and stream documentary online anywhere

Undoubtedly one of the biggest bands of all time, Fleetwood Mac remain just about as popular now as they ever did in their heyday. And with documentary Fleetwood Mac: Don't Stop, there's a rare opportunity for fans to hear from every member of the band as the group's story is told in full - from forming with big dreams in 1967, through all the highs, lows and outright landslides. Here's how to watch Fleetwood Mac: Don't Stop from anywhere in the world.

Like all the most famous cultural icons, there's no shortage of urban myths and apocryphal tales surrounding Mick and co. Fleetwood Mac: Don't Stop gives each of Fleetwood, Christine and John McVie, Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham the chance to tell it their way.

The "epic tale of love and confrontation, of success and loss", is essential viewing for all Fleetwood Mac completists, general music enthusiasts and will make a fan of anybody discovering the band for the first time. It's somehow still staggering that they made some of their most adored tracks to a backdrop of in-fighting and evaporating relationships. But then thunder only happens when it's raining.

First broadcast back in 2009, the level of interest and intrigue around the Mac has only greatened, with Rumours (geddit?) of grand reformations and Glastonbury headline sets never ceasing to swirl. Since Christine's sad passing late last year, those possibilities now seem further away than ever. But we still won't stop thinking about tomorrow...

Fleetwood Mac: Don't Stop streams on BBC iPlayer from 9.30pm BST on Saturday, 21st October. Make sure you know how to watch Don't Stop from anywhere.

Watch Fleetwood Mac: Don't Stop for free

Just sign up for a BBC account with an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA) for access to iPlayer.

Use a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer from overseas.

Watch Fleetwood Mac: Don't Stop from abroad with a VPN

Even if you have a BBC account and pay your TV licence fee, you won't be able to access BBC iPlayer when outside the UK. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle.

Can I watch a Fleetwood Mac: Don't Stop in other countries?

Fleetwood Mac: Don't Stop is a British-made documentary and it doesn't look as though it's available to stream in other parts of the world such as the US or Australia.

But don't let that stop you watching...

Remember: UK nationals who are outside the UK can use a VPN to watch Fleetwood Mac: Don't Stop free of charge on BBC iPlayer. Details above.