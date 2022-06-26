How to watch Bicep at Glastonbury 2022 for free online – Belfast DJ duo close out West Holts Stage

Bicep headline the West Holt Stage at Glastonbury 2022 today, Sunday 26th June. The Belfast DJ duo are said to be "bringing the most spectacular production they’ve ever hosted", so get your glow sticks ready. If you're reading this, then you're probably not over at Worthy Farm in person but that doesn't mean you have to miss out on what promises to be a superb set. UK fans can watch for free on BBC iPlayer, so make sure you know how to watch Bicep at Glastonbury 2022 from wherever you are.

Bicep – aka Belfast-born/London-based duo Matt McBriar and Andy Ferguson – are often compared to dance music royalty Orbital. The Glue hitmakers are known for their ambient belters, so Sunday's set should be a classic Glastonbury closer.

Bicep are due to spin up the decks from 9.45pm BST on Sunday, bringing the curtain down out the West Holts Stage. The performance will top off an orgy of "beats, bass, rhythms and rhymes" from Angelique KiDJo (8pm), Koffee (6.30pm) and Snarky Puppy (5pm).

Elsewhere, Diana Ross will have a crack at Sunday's 'Tea Time' legend slot (8pm BST), while rapper Kendrick Lamar will round out Glastonbury with a headline performance on the Pyramid Stage (9.30pm). Here's how to watch Bicep at Glastonbury 2022, from wherever you are in the world right.

Watch Bicep at Glastonbury 2022 free live stream

In the UK, BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) will stream Glastonbury 2022 – including Bicep's DJ set on Sunday, 26th June– free of charge.

Simply sign up for a BBC account (opens in new tab) and you're good to go! BBC Two will broadcast Lamar's show, plus highlights from Bicep.

UK citizen outside the UK? Use a VPN to watch Glastonbury 2022 free on BBC iPlayer from abroad (opens in new tab) while away from home.

We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). Full instructions below.

Watch Bicep at Glastonbury 2022 live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have a BBC account, you won't be able to access Glastonbury on BBC iPlayer when outside the UK. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet. There are lots of VPNs to choose from, but we think ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the very best...

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up

How to use a VPN to watch Bicep at Glastonbury 2022



Using a VPN to watch Bicep at Glastonbury 2022 is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Bicep, you should choose 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Glastonbury 2022 live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.

West Holts Stage 2022 schedule

All times BST

SUNDAY 26TH JUNE 2022

9.45pm-11.15pm – Bicep

8pm-9pm – Angelique KiDJo

6.30pm-6.30pm – Koffee

5pm-6pm – Snarky Puppy

3.30pm-4.30pm – Nubya Garcia

2pm-3pm – Nightmares On Wax

12.30pm-1.30pm – Emma-Jean Thackray

11am-12pm – Ishmael Ensemble

Glastonbury 2022 weather forecast for 26th June

Sunday's forecast for Pilton (Glastonbury) is showers. The temperature will be a cool 18 degrees Celsius. If you're going to watch Bicep, you might want to take a rain jacket.