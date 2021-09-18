Falcons vs Buccaneers live stream and how to watch NFL for free

It's hard not to fear for a team that got pumped in the first game, and things aren't getting any easier for the Falcons, who now face the daunting prospect of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady's reigning Super Bowl champions, at the Ray Jay. We've got a feeling those cannons are going to be working overtime on Sunday. Make sure you know how to watch an Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers live stream from anywhere the world. You can even watch for free in some places!

Canadian NFL fans can stream Falcons vs Buccaneers free on DAZN with this 30-day free trial. Canadians trying to tune in from abroad will need to use a VPN to access the streams.

In week 1, only the Packers suffered a heavier defeat than Atlanta, who went down by 32-6 in a game that had looked pretty evenly matched. It was a sore day in the life of QB Matt Ryan, who was afforded precious little protection from his O-line, leading to three sacks.

The Dirty Birds were poor in all aspects of the game, but there's nothing like a clash against a divisional rival to bring the best (or worst) out of an underdog. The Falcons lost both of their games against the Bucs last season, though Ryan was in scintillating form, creating six TDs.

The only issue? That man Brady balled out even harder, and he's started the new season looking like he means business, connecting with Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski – twice – to overcome a spirited Cowboys team.

Will the Bucs' esteemed D tighten things up, or could this be another thrilling shootout?

It's a 4.05pm ET / 1.05pm PT / 9.05pm BST kick-off at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. Read on for more details on how to watch an Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers live stream wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Falcons vs Buccaneers live stream for free

NFL fans in Canada can watch every single game of the season – including Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers – live on DAZN.

A subscription to the streaming service costs CA$20 a month or CA$150 a year. Better yet, DAZN Canada offers a 30-day free trial, so you can watch for free.

The DAZN free trial is only available within Canada so be sure to use a VPN if you're stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

DAZN Canada has the rights to stream every NFL game of the season, as well as UFC, Premier League, Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, combat sports, and much more. Try it free for 30 days. It's CA$20 a month thereafter. Cancel at any time. View Deal

You can watch DAZN on your browser but there are also DAZN apps for smart TVs, iOS, Android, Fire TV and games consoles.

Another option that's worth checking out is 7Mate. The channel shows three NFL games per weekend for free, which can also be live streamed on its online platform 7Plus.

At the time of writing it isn't clear what games those will be, but it's worth checking the listings to see if the Falcons vs Buccaneers game is being featured, before signing up to anything.

Of course, you'll need to use a VPN to access 7Plus if you're outside Oz when the game's on.

Watch an Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant NFL rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the NFL, you may wish to choose 'Canada' to access DAZN.

3. Then head over to DAZN on your browser or device and enjoy an NFL live stream.

Watch an Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers live stream in the UK

NFL fans in the UK can watch the Falcons vs Buccaneers game on NFL Game Pass. Access to the Pro version costs £147.99 a year and includes all 270+ games of the season live and in HD (save for the odd 'blackout' game, which is not streamed in the UK or Ireland). And better still, new users get a free 7-day trial.

It's also worth bearing in mind that Sky has the rights to show six NFL games a week in the UK, including every Thursday, Sunday, and Monday Night Football.

Don't have Sky? Now, the company's streaming platform, is a good option. It lets you live stream every Sky Sports channel for £9.99 a day or £33.99 a month.

Don't forget to use a VPN, in order to watch on the move from within the UK or abroad.

Watch an Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers live stream in the USA

In the US, Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers is being shown on Fox, with kick-off set for 4.05pm ET / 1.05pm PT.

The problem is, NFL fans in the United States are spoilt for choice when it comes to live games, with the rights spread across NBC, Fox, CBS, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL Redzone and Amazon Prime Video.

One option is to use a cable replacement service such as Sling TV. Sling's Blue package gets you NBC, Fox and NFL Network, while Orange covers ESPN. If you're willing to choose one or the other you can get your first month for only $10 (rather than the usual $35 a month).

Watch Falcons vs Buccaneers on Sling TV $10 first month offer Watch Falcons vs Buccaneers on Sling TV $10 first month offer

Catch the NFL for less with this very sportsmanlike discount. Grab your first month for just $10 with this offer. It's $35 a month after that, but there's no contract so you can cancel any time. View Deal

Better still, splash out $50 a month on the combined Blue + Orange package, which covers nearly all 270+ games (just not the CBS ones). For what you get, it's an absolute bargain.

FuboTV is another good option. It offers all available NFL channels at $65 a month. New users get to try it free for 7 days.

Finally, Amazon Prime Video has the rights to stream 15 Thursday Night Football games in 2021/22. New users get a 30-day free trial, $13 a month thereafter, and you can cancel anytime.

Watch a Falcons vs Buccaneers live stream in Australia

Aussie NFL fans can watch three juicy match-ups a week free on 7Mate and its 7Plus streaming service. All you need is a name, email address and Australian ZIP code.

At the time of writing the channel hasn't confirmed which games it will be showing this weekend, but it's well worth checking the listings for the Falcons vs Buccaneers.

Remember, 7Plus is only available within Australia, so if you're travelling abroad, use a VPN to access your account. Bonza.

Failing 7Mate, you'll definitely be able to tune into the Falcons vs Buccaneers on NFL Game Pass, which costs either AU28.99 per week or AU$274.99 for the season, and shows every single game live. Better still, there's also a 7-day FREE trial to take advantage of.