Everton vs Nottingham Forest live stream and how to watch the Premier League online

Everton welcome Nottingham Forest to Goodison Park on Saturday looking for their first win of the season. Who will emerge triumphant in this battle of blue versus red? Make sure you know how to watch an Everton vs Nottingham Forest live stream wherever you are.

US soccer fans can head to Peacock TV to watch an Everton vs Nottingham Forest live stream from just $4.99 a month (opens in new tab). Don't forget to subscribe to a VPN for Peacock access (opens in new tab) if you're a US fan stuck outside the States.

Everton vs Nottingham Forest live stream Date: Saturday 20th August Kick off: 3pm BST / 10am ET Venue: Goodison Park, Liverpool US stream: Peacock TV (opens in new tab) ($4.99/month) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) risk-free Canada stream: FuboTV (opens in new tab)

Everton are yet to score a point or even a goal of their own this season, with a 1-0 home defeat to Chelsea on the opening weekend and Lucas Digne's own-goal giving the Toffees a late consolation against Aston Villa last Saturday. Frank Lampard's attacking options were already limited after the departure of Richarlison, but with Dominic Calvert-Lewin sidelined until late September, Everton look to be in severe need of reinforcements at the top of the pitch.

Nottingham Forest recorded their first Premier League win in 23 years when they beat West Ham at the City Ground last Sunday. The Hammers missed a penalty and had a goal disallowed, and Taiwo Awoniyi didn't know much about his winner, the ball ricocheting off his shin and into the back of the net, but Steve Cooper's side won't care how the wins come. They'd take another scruffy one here if it meant another step towards that magic 40-point mark.

The match kicks off at 3pm BST, Saturday 20th August 2022. Follow our guide on how to watch an Everton vs Nottingham Forest live stream from wherever you are in the world.

Watch an Everton vs Nottingham Forest live stream on Peacock TV

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

Premier League football fans in the US can watch an Everton vs Nottingham Forest live stream on Peacock TV (opens in new tab) and its Premium service, which shows multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so, if you're away from home, be sure to use a VPN to watch Peacock TV from abroad. (opens in new tab)We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Peacock TV app (opens in new tab) is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

(opens in new tab) Everton vs Notts Forest Peacock TV Premium $4.99/mon (opens in new tab)

Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and you can watch live Premier League football games online or through Peacock TV app on the iOS, Android or smart TVs. There's no contract. You can cancel or change your plan anytime.

Watch an Everton vs Nottingham Forest live stream from anywhere with a VPN

Even if you've subscribed to the relevant Everton vs Nottingham Forest live stream service, you won't be able to access it when you're outside your home country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service, you can cancel at any time within the first 30 days with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

Watch an Everton vs Nottingham Forest live stream with a VPN

(Image credit: Wikicommons)

Using a VPN for Everton vs Nottingham Forest on Peacock TV is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Everton vs Nottingham Forest, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.

3. Then head over to Peacock TV (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the Everton vs Nottingham Forest live stream.

UK: watch an Everton vs Nottingham Forest live stream

Sadly, Everton vs Nottingham Forest will not be televised in the UK.

Canadian, Australian and US fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN (opens in new tab) to unblock the live streams on FuboTV (opens in new tab), Optus Sports and Peacock TV (opens in new tab).

Check out today's best Now deals and free passes

Australia: Everton vs Nottingham Forest live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of the Premier League 2022/23 season, including the Everton vs Nottingham Forest game, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$139 per year.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

Canada: Everton vs Nottingham Forest live stream

The Everton vs Nottingham Forest live stream option for fans based in Canada is FuboTV. You can use FuboTV to watch every Premier League game this season (opens in new tab) – including Everton vs Nottingham Forest live through your web browser of the FuboTV app.

A subscription to FuboTV in Canada costs CA$24.99 per month or CA$179.93 for the year (which works out as CA$14.99 each month).

Use a VPN to watch FuboTV from abroad (opens in new tab) while travelling outside Canada.

(opens in new tab) FuboTV Watch Everton vs Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab)

FuboTV has the rights to every Premier League 2022/23 live stream, plus Serie A soccer as well. It costs CA$24.99 per month or CA$179.93 for the year. There are FuboTV apps available for most smart platforms.

2022/23 Premier League fixtures for August

All games are 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated

Saturday 20th August

12:30 Spurs v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Everton v Nottingham Forest

Fulham v Brentford

Leicester v Southampton

17:30 AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal

Sunday 21st August

14:00 Leeds v Chelsea

14:00 West Ham v Brighton

16:30 Newcastle v Man City

Monday 22nd August

20:00 Man Utd v Liverpool

Saturday 27th August

12:30 Southampton v Man Utd

Brentford v Everton

Brighton v Leeds

Chelsea v Leicester

Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth

Man City v Crystal Palace

17:30 Arsenal v Fulham

Sunday 28th August

14:00 Aston Villa v West Ham

14:00 Wolves v Newcastle

16:30 Nottingham Forest v Spurs

Tuesday 30th August

19:30 Crystal Palace v Brentford

19:30 Fulham v Brighton

19:45 Southampton v Chelsea

20:00 Leeds v Everton

Wednesday 31st August

19:30 AFC Bournemouth v Wolves

19:30 Arsenal v Aston Villa

19:30 Man City v Nottingham Forest

19:45 West Ham v Spurs

20:00 Liverpool v Newcastle

