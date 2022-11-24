England vs USA live stream: how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The USA face England on Friday night with World Cup history on their side. They have never lost to the Three Lions at the tournament. In 1950 it was a 1-0 US victory in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, when Joe Gaetjens – a Haitian-born pot washer from New York – humbled the England of Billy Wright and Tom Finney. Sixty years later, it was Fulham forward Clint Dempsey whose shot squirmed beneath goalkeeper Rob Green to seal a 1-1 draw. They couldn't again, could they? Make sure you know how to watch an England vs USA live stream from anywhere (opens in new tab) and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.

England vs USA live stream Dates: Friday 25th November, 2022 Kick-off: 7pm (GMT) / 2pm (EST) Free live stream: ITV Hub (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

England's 6-2 destruction of Iran in their opening game of Qatar 2022 was one of the performances of the first round of fixtures. Gareth Southgate's fluid 4-3-3 system worked a treat as Jude Bellingham starred as a marauding box-to-box midfielder and become the first player born in the 21st century to score at the World Cup.

With Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling looking sharp – plus Marcus Rashford, Callum Wilson and Jack Grealish from the bench – the Three Lions will look for for a second group stage win to guarantee progress to the knockouts. They didn't even need Harry Kane, who is still two goals shy of Wayne Rooney's England record. The striker turned out for training on Thursday after an ankle strain but may be rested for this one.

The USA will feel their draw with Wales on Monday evening was an opportunity wasted. Superb in the first-half, with a high-intensity, high-press suffocating their opponents, Gregg Berhalter's vibrant young side let a 1-0 lead slip after they were unable to deal with target man Kieffer Moore. Tyler Adams and West McKennie formed a fine central midfield partnership, while Timothy Weah – son of AC Milan legend George – took his goal well and seems to have a useful understanding with Christian Pulisic.

The key to this encounter could be how US centre-back pair Tim Ream and Walker Zimmerman deal with England's forward line, having struggled to contain Bournemouth forward Moore. Do that, and the Americans have a zippy side that could hurt England, especially given the Three Lions' struggles against similarly set-up Hungary earlier this year.

This Group B match kicks off at 7pm GMT / 2pm ET at the 68,695-seater Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, at Qatar 2022. Make sure you know how to watch an England vs USA live stream and see all of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

You can watch the England vs USA live stream for free on ITV 1. It's also available to watch online in HD on ITV Hub (opens in new tab) (STV in Scotland (opens in new tab)), along with half of all of the World Cup 2022 games. The other half are also online and free on the BBC.

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the World Cup 2022 online for free on ITV Hub. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch ITV Hub from abroad. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Watch an England vs USA live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular England vs USA live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any England vs USA live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for World Cup 2022. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the World Cup 2022 live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN for England vs USA live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Qatar World Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' for ITV Hub.

3. Then head over to ITV Hub (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free England vs USA live stream!

USA soccer stream: watch England vs USA

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the England vs USA live stream. The match airs on Fox. Anyone with Fox on cable can watch on TV or on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps as usual but you can watch an England vs USA live stream without cable too.

Remember, though, if you're a UK citizen abroad, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 free (opens in new tab) on iPlayer and ITV Hub.

(opens in new tab) England vs USA live stream | Sling 50% off first month (opens in new tab)

Catch all the games live from Qatar, and much more, with this sporting offer. You can get half off your your first month with this discount. It's $40 a month after but there's no contract so you can cancel anytime.

(opens in new tab) England vs USA live stream | FuboTV 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)

FuboTV is a full cable replacement service. Packages start at $69.99 per month and include access to Fox Sports. No long contracts involved. Cancel at any time, and don't forget to take advantage of the 7-day free trial here.

Cordcutters can also stream every game live on Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) (from $5/month) in Spanish.

Canada soccer stream: watch England vs USA

Cable network TSN has the rights to watch England vs USA in Canada. That means that Canadians will need to add TSN to their cable TV package or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

FuboTV subscribers will not be able to watch World Cup 2022, unlike those in the US. That said, if you're a US citizen away from home and in Canada, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 on FuboTV (opens in new tab) while away, just like you would normally.

Watch England vs USA live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch an England vs USA live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the free SBS live stream without being geo-blocked.

England vs USA live stream kick-off times

Global England vs USA kick-off times

Local: 10pm

10pm UK: 7pm

7pm Central Europe: 8pm

8pm USA (ET/PT): 2pm / 11am

2pm / 11am Australia: 6am (Saturday)

6am (Saturday) New Zealand: 8am (Saturday)

8am (Saturday) India: 12.30am (Saturday)

All times show in GMT (UK time)

GROUP STAGES:

Monday 21st November 2022

Group B: England 6-2 Iran

Group B: USA 1-1 Wales

Friday 25th November 2022

Group B: Wales vs Iran (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 10am)

Group B: England vs USA (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 7pm)

Tuesday 29th November 2022

Group B: Wales vs England (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 7pm)

Group B: Iran vs USA (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; 7pm)