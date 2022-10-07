Chelsea vs Wolves live stream: how to watch the Premier League

Manager-less Wolves travel to Stamford Bridge on Saturday as they face a Chelsea side still in the process of bedding in their new boss Graham Potter. Wolves come into this game in the aftermath of Bruno Lage being relived of his duties following a toothless showing in their previous fixture. Make sure you know how to watch a Chelsea vs Wolves live stream wherever you are.
US soccer fans can head to Peacock TV to watch a Chelsea vs Wolves live stream from just $4.99 a month (opens in new tab). Don't forget to subscribe to a VPN for Peacock access (opens in new tab) if you're a US fan stuck outside the States.
Date: Saturday 8th October
Kick off: 3pm BST / 10am ET
Venue: Stamford Bridge
US stream: Peacock TV (opens in new tab) ($4.99/month)
Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) risk-free
Canada stream: FuboTV (opens in new tab)
While veteran striker Diego Costa had an encouraging Wolves debut from the bench, the damaging defeat saw key midfielder Pedro Neto pick up an ankle injury requiring surgery. The Portuguese star is now set to miss the World Cup and remain out of action until well into 2023.
Chelsea will, meanwhile, look to make it three straight wins in all competitions after a promising start to Potter era at Stamford Bridge. The Blues chalked up a last-gasp 2-1 away victory over Crystal Palace in the league last weekend, thanks to a superb injury-time strike from Conor Gallagher. The West Londoners followed up that derby win with a confidence-boosting 3-0 midweek victory at home in the Champions League over Italian giants AC Milan.
The match kicks off at 3pm BST on Saturday 8th October 2022. Follow our guide on how to watch a Chelsea vs Wolves live stream from wherever you are in the world.
Watch a Chelsea vs Wolves live stream on Peacock TV
Premier League football fans in the US can watch a Chelsea vs Wolves live stream on Peacock TV and its Premium service, which shows multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.
Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so, if you're away from home, be sure to use a VPN to watch Peacock TV from abroad. (opens in new tab) We recommend ExpressVPN. It's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.
The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.
Chelsea vs Wolves Peacock TV Premium $4.99/mon (opens in new tab)
Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and you can watch live Premier League football games online or through Peacock TV app on the iOS, Android or smart TVs. There's no contract. You can cancel or change your plan anytime.
Watch a Chelsea vs Wolves live stream from anywhere with a VPN
Even if you've subscribed to the relevant Chelsea vs Wolves live stream service, you won't be able to access it when you're outside your home country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.
A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.
There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which we rate as the best VPN. It offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service, you can cancel at any time within the first 30 days with no penalties at all.
Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)
ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.
Watch a Chelsea vs Wolves live stream with a VPN
Using a VPN for Chelsea vs Wolves on Peacock TV is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.
2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Chelsea vs Wolves, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.
3. Then head over to Peacock TV (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the Chelsea vs Wolves live stream.
Can I watch a Chelsea vs Wolves live stream in the UK?
Sadly, Chelsea vs Wolves will not be televised in the UK.
Canadian, Australian and US fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN (opens in new tab) to unblock the live streams on FuboTV (opens in new tab), Optus Sports and Peacock TV (opens in new tab).
Australia: Chelsea vs Wolves live stream
If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of the Premier League 2022/23 season, including the Chelsea vs Wolves game, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$139 per year.
Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.
Canada: Chelsea vs Wolves live stream
The Chelsea vs Wolves live stream option for fans based in Canada is FuboTV. You can use FuboTV to watch every Premier League game this season – including Chelsea vs Wolves – live through your web browser of the FuboTV app.
A subscription to FuboTV in Canada costs CA$24.99 per month or CA$179.93 for the year (which works out as CA$14.99 each month).
Use a VPN to watch FuboTV from abroad (opens in new tab) while travelling outside Canada.
FuboTV Watch Chelsea vs Wolves (opens in new tab)
FuboTV has the rights to every Premier League 2022/23 live stream, plus Serie A soccer as well. It costs CA$24.99 per month or CA$179.93 for the year. There are FuboTV apps available for most smart platforms.
2022/23 Premier League fixtures for October
All games are 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated
Saturday 8 October
AFC Bournemouth v Leicester
Chelsea v Wolves
Man City v Southampton
Newcastle v Brentford
17:30 Brighton v Spurs
Sunday 9 October
14:00 Crystal Palace v Leeds
14:00 West Ham v Fulham
16:30 Arsenal v Liverpool
19:00 Everton v Man Utd
Monday 10 October
20:00 Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa
Friday 14 October
20:00 Brentford v Brighton
Saturday 15 October
12:30 Leicester v Crystal Palace
Fulham v AFC Bournemouth
Wolves v Nottingham Forest
17:30 Spurs v Everton
Sunday 16 October
14:00 Aston Villa v Chelsea
14:00 Leeds v Arsenal
14:00 Man Utd v Newcastle
14:00 Southampton v West Ham
16:30 Liverpool v Man City
Tuesday 18 October
19:30 Brighton v Nottingham Forest
20:15 Crystal Palace v Wolves
Wednesday 19 October
19:30 Liverpool v West Ham
19:30 Brentford v Chelsea
19:30 Newcastle v Everton
20:15 AFC Bournemouth v Southampton
20:15 Man Utd v Spurs
Thursday 20 October
19:30 Fulham v Aston Villa
20:15 Leicester v Leeds
Saturday 22 October
12:30 Nottingham Forest v Liverpool
Everton v Crystal Palace
Man City v Brighton
16:30 Chelsea v Man Utd
Sunday 23 October
14:00 Aston Villa v Brentford
14:00 Leeds v Fulham
14:00 Wolves v Leicester
14:00 Southampton v Arsenal
16:30 Spurs v Newcastle
Monday 24 October
20:00 West Ham v AFC Bournemouth
Saturday 29 October
12:30 Leicester v Man City
14:00 Liverpool v Leeds
AFC Bournemouth v Spurs
Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Wolves
Brighton v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v Southampton
Liverpool v Leeds
Man Utd v West Ham
Newcastle v Aston Villa
17:30 Fulham v Everton
Sunday 30 October
14:00 GMT Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
16:30 GMT Man Utd v West Ham
