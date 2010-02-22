Look at the Vivanco website and you'll see the company turns its hand to an inordinate range of products, including chargers, cables, and no shortage of headphones.



The 27100 cans are unusual in that the battery sits in a separate power box on the cable.



While this means these on-ear headphones are smaller, it adds bulk when using them.



The design feels distinctly budget, and they sound it too, with soft bass, little punch and a general lack of refinement.

