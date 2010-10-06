Trending

Velodyne CHT-8Q review

A cracking subwoofer – Velodyne’s strongest budget offering in ages Tested at £445

5 Star Rating

Our Verdict

Cracking – Velodyne’s strongest budget offering in an age

For

  • Automatic installation, potent sound, value for money

Against

  • A little slower than some, but not enough to cause too much heartache

Velodyne has been working hard to maximise the competitiveness of its affordable subwoofer range.

To that end, the new CHT-Q line-up (available in drive-unit sizes from 20cm up to 38cm) includes digital power amplification, coupled to impressive onboard DSP (digital signal processing).

Together with a microphone-based automatic calibration system, this is designed to ensure an optimised sound regardless of your system and your room's acoustic properties.

Combined with a remote control and an LED display, the result is a subwoofer anyone can configure in moments – and as proper configuration is 90 per cent of the battle of setting up any subwoofer, that's an asset that really shouldn't be underestimated.

Serious bass stomp
The CHT-8Q belies its status as the baby of the range with 180W of output and a gutsy, potent sound: for many real-world rooms, its bass will be more than adequate, especially since the Velodyne's relative agility makes it more suited to music use than some of its forebears.

True, a B&W ASW610 is faster still, but for outright stomp – and for ease of use – this Velodyne more than merits a five star rating.

Specifications

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.velodyne.com
Brand Namevelodyne
Product TypeSubwoofer System
ManufacturerVelodyne Acoustics, Inc
Product LineClassic Home Theater
Manufacturer Part NumberCHT-8BV
Product NameVelodyne CHT-8Q
Product ModelCHT-8

Technical Information

Minimum Frequency Response35 Hz
FeaturesBass Reflex
Maximum Frequency Response140 Hz

Audio

Subwoofer TypeActive
RMS Output Power130 W

Physical Characteristics

ColourBlack

Warranty

Limited Warranty2 Year