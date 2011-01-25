Trending

Toshiba 40WL768 review

Toshiba's first stab at the 3D television market is a worthy LCD set, that not only totes Freesat, but offers a great spec and lovely images Tested at £1030.00

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

This is the best Toshiba set we’ve seen in ages

For

  • Lovely looks
  • spec includes satellite tuner, Freeview HD and 3D
  • very clean and vibrant pictures from all sources

Against

  • Weak sound
  • imperfections in the backlight and motion processing

After a solid showing with its first 3D Blu-ray player, now it's Toshiba's first 3D TV that's being run through its paces.

Like the BDX3100, this 40WL768 flatscreen is an intriguingly styled product, but where the disc spinner's angular fascia divided office opinion, all admire the aesthetics here, particularly the combination of straight lines and round edges in the pedestal stand.

We don't often appreciate Toshiba TVs for their styling, so the company's collaboration with Jacob Jensen Design, which lists 27 years of work with B&O on its CV, seems to have worked a treat.

Terrific value for a 3D TV
One phrase often used when discussing a Toshiba product is ‘value for money', and this review isn't going to break with tradition.

True, a 40in TV can be had for a heck of a lot less than £1030 these days, but only one of those offers 3D: the £850 Samsung LE40C750. The question, therefore, is can it beat that one key rival? The answer? Not quite.

We immediately go for the single pair of large but fairly comfortable 3D glasses (extra pairs will set you back £100 each) and pop Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs into the Blu-ray player. The image that appears on screen is immediately impressive, with a palpable depth to the open scenes.

Each character is solidly drawn, the wide ranging colours are vibrant and punchy, and there's very little in the way of ugly double-imaging.

Not keen on a challenge
However, when you feed the Toshiba a challenging live action 2D Blu-ray like The Dark Knight, two clear imperfections rear up.

First, there are a couple of slight blotches from the edge LED backlight; and second, the 200Hz motion processor handles vertical motion with aplomb, but smears difficult horizontal panning shots.

On the occasions that these flaws are noticeable, it can be jarring, but for the majority of your viewing time you'll be enjoying a very clean, detailed picture with vibrant colours, impressive contrast, and extremely deep, solid blacks.

True, it doesn't quite have the edge definition and all out punch of the Samsung, but it's a worthy rival.

Specifications

General Information

Product SeriesWL768
Product LineREGZA
Product NameToshiba 40WL768
Product Model40WL768
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.toshiba.co.uk
Brand NameToshiba
Product TypeLED-LCD TV
ManufacturerToshiba
Manufacturer Part Number40WL768B

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
CI+Yes
VGAYes
USBYes
Total Number of HDMI Ports4

Physical Characteristics

Depth with Stand28.8 cm
Weight with Stand Approximate20.50 kg
Width with Stand95.7 cm
Weight Approximate17.40 kg
Height with Stand66.1 cm
Width95.7 cm
VESA Mount Standard400 x 400
Depth2.9 cm
Height58.9 cm
Dimensions58.9 cm (H): 95.7 cm (W): 2.9 cm (D)

Technical Information

FeaturesTeletext
Aspect Ratio16:9
3D Type3D
Backlight TechnologyEdge LED
Horizontal Viewing Angle178°
Internet AccessYes
3D TechnologyShutter
PC StreamingYes
Electronic Program GuideYes
Vertical Viewing Angle178°
Screen Size101.6 cm (40")

Network and Communication

EthernetYes
Wireless LANYes

Audio

RMS Output Power30 W
Sound SystemDolby Digital Plus

Energy and Performance

Standby Power Consumption300 mW
Maximum Resolution1920 x 1080
Operating Power Consumption175 W

Video

Digital TunerDVB-C (MPEG4)
Video Signal StandardHDTV
Scan Format1080p
Standard Refresh Rate50 Hz

Miscellaneous

DLNA CertifiedYes
Package Contents
  • REGZA 40WL768 LED-LCD TV
  • Remote Control
  • 2 x 'AAA' Remote Control Battery
  • TV Stand
  • Instruction Manual
  • 3.5mm Component Adapter
  • 3.5mm Composite Adapter
  • 3.5mm Scart Adapter
  • DLNA CD-ROM
  • 1 x Pair 3D Glasses (Active Shutter) - Battery