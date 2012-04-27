It might not be the most aggressive-sounding sub, but the Tannoy is attractively priced, is nicely constructed and has decent sonic qualities

The Tannoy TS2.12 is the larger of two subs in the Scottish company’s new TS2 range, and it’s a lively and appealing unit.

A 500W class D amp drives the side-firing 30.5cm bass unit, which is reinforced by a passive radiator of the same size. This not only increases cone surface area, but also balances out cabinet vibration.

Both line-level and LFE sockets are provided, along with line-outs, and the sub has the option of signal-sensing auto on/standby switching.

The TS2.12 delivers decent timing and definition, but doesn’t quite deliver the attack or precision available from some rivals.

That said, though, it’s more than willing to shake the foundations if you crank up the volume.

The TS2.12 performs well with both music and movies, and at this comparatively affordable price, it’s an attractive buy.

