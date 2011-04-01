Trending

Talk Electronics Talk 3 review

Decent detail, dynamics and subtlety – for less than a fiver Tested at £4

5 Star Rating

Our Verdict

At 60 per cent cheaper than the class leader, an essential first cable upgrade

For

  • Good sense of detailing
  • well-integrated bass and midrange
  • solid build

Against

  • At this price there’s little to moan about

The previous iteration of this speaker cable was an Award winner. Now it’s back – but years are lifetimes in hi-fi, so has the Talk 3 lost its relevance? Thankfully no.

Given the price the results are extremely satisfying, with this cable performing admirably with detail, dynamics and subtlety, while there’s a lovely expressive midrange and firm bass too.

It’s not the last word in finesse, but at just 60 per cent of the price of the Chord Carnival Silver Screen, this is a fine first cable upgrade.

