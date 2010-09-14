Trending

Sony RDP-X80iP review

This Sony dock is both sweet sounding and simple to use, and should certainly be on your shortlist Tested at £230.00

By Posted Review 

5 Star Rating

Our Verdict

An excellent-sounding speaker dock that merits a closer inspection

For

  • Simple, but effective design
  • clear OLED display
  • controlled bass
  • clear midrange

Against

  • Remote’s a bit of a faff

The Sony RDP-X80iP is an iPod speaker dock specifically tuned for the UK market.

It's a solid, sturdy yet discreet design. The built-in rechargeable battery should be good for seven hours use.

There's a small, clear and crisp-looking OLED display and a row of concave touch-sensitive control buttons dotted on the top edge of the dock.

The accompanying remote is small, so the tiny buttons can make navigating iPod menus tricky, and the dock doesn't always respond as swiftly as we'd like.

Despite these minor grumbles, sound quality is seriously good for the money.

The Sony sounds enthusiastic, entertaining and rhythmic. Bass stays taut, even at unsociable volumes, while vocals sound expressive and surprisingly natural for a product of this type.

Don't fork out for a new £200+ speaker dock until you've had a chance to listen to this talented unit.

Specifications

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.sony.co.uk
Brand NameSony
Product TypeSpeaker System
ManufacturerSony Corporation
Manufacturer Part NumberRDPX80IPB.CEK
Product NameSony RDP-X80iP
Product ModelRDP-X80iP

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • RDP-X80iP Speaker System
  • Wireless Remote Control
  • Audio Cable

Technical Information

FeaturesPMP Docking

Physical Characteristics

Front Speaker Height11.9 cm
Front Speaker Width35.6 cm
Width35.6 cm
Front Speaker Depth16.3 cm
Depth16.3 cm
Weight Approximate1.90 kg
Height11.9 cm
Dimensions11.9 cm (H): 35.6 cm (W): 16.3 cm (D)

Audio

RMS Output Power40 W
Speaker Configuration2.0