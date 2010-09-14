The Sony RDP-X80iP is an iPod speaker dock specifically tuned for the UK market.



It's a solid, sturdy yet discreet design. The built-in rechargeable battery should be good for seven hours use.

There's a small, clear and crisp-looking OLED display and a row of concave touch-sensitive control buttons dotted on the top edge of the dock.



The accompanying remote is small, so the tiny buttons can make navigating iPod menus tricky, and the dock doesn't always respond as swiftly as we'd like.



Despite these minor grumbles, sound quality is seriously good for the money.



The Sony sounds enthusiastic, entertaining and rhythmic. Bass stays taut, even at unsociable volumes, while vocals sound expressive and surprisingly natural for a product of this type.



Don't fork out for a new £200+ speaker dock until you've had a chance to listen to this talented unit.

See all our iPod dock reviews

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter