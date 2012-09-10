More affordable, better made and much better sounding than the average gaming headset

We're all pretty big gamers here, and have experimented with loads of headsets over the years – all of which have been a bit disappointing.

Unlike their rivals though, the Sennheiser X320s sound good: detailed and spacious enough to assist in finding your online enemies, and with excellent balance as long as you avoid the 'bass boost' switch.

Balancing voice and game volume is easy, your voice projects clearly, and muting your mic is imply a case of twisting the boom.

The wires are a shame, but the only way to avoid this is to go wireless, which in our experience costs far more, and sounds car worse.

Five stars it is, then.

