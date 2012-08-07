An update to the performance coupled with a drop in price means this is now a much more competitive player

UPDATE 07.09.12

We originally reviewed the Samsung BD-E6100 Blu-ray player back in June. At the time, we noticed a considerable amount of motion judder issues, and Samsung has since then developed the player further.

So we tested the player again, and we can say that the motion is much smoother and stable, and makes for a more pleasant watch.

The picture of this player has a slightly cool palette, and doesn’t have enough subtlety or layers of detail compared to the rival offerings from Sony and Panasonic. The Samsung’s sound isn’t as strong and powerful as them either.

The BD-E6100 is now available for £100 (it used to be £150), and while it’s got tough competition, its smoother motion and price drop upgrades it to a 4-star product.

Original review published 25.05.12

The Samsung BD-E6100 sets out to be an all-encompassing entertainment hub packed with a host of features.

The company’s excellent Smart Hub service contains an ever-increasing amount of apps that encompass all kinds of lifestyle, entertainment and social media content. Samsung’s now-familiar areas for family, fitness and kids are present and correct, along with specific apps for Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Netflix, Vimeo and many more. Our review sample didn’t have BBC iPlayer, but Samsung confirmed that the

products in the shops will have it.

Be sure to keep updating the software and apps, though, as the company regularly adds and upgrades content.

Smart features aplenty

Local file handling comes under Samsung’s AllShare umbrella. The tech gathers media content from various devices (discs, computers, USB devices and NAS drives) into one area, so you’re able to access music, videos and photos easily. Later this year the service will also be able send it out to an online cloud storage area (you get 5GB), which means you can then share the content with your other Samsung devices.

Samsung keeps things simple yet stylish when it comes to its sleek, easy-to-use interface. We wish we could say the same for the awkward remote.

The enclosure is your standard slim case, with similarly basic connections: HDMI and coaxial outputs at the back, plus an ethernet port, and a USB port for cameras and other devices on the front.

So, on to the performance side of things. We started with Tintin and were met with a good picture, filled with smooth detail and colour.

While the Samsung is packed with smart features (including £50 of free movie credit from AceTrax until October), the key issue of picture

