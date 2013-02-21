This Quadraspire Q4 Bamboo is one of the lighter racks we've seen, but it might be tough enough to withstand a panda attack.

Its metal and bamboo combination is simple, elegant, and easy to construct: metal poles screw into each other through holes in the platforms.

There's a little stick for extra tightening at the top and bottom, and the feet come in spiked and flat varieties.

With our kit placed on top, the sound we got was powerful, if tending towards the brash side of neutral. Nonetheless, our system produced an excellent sense of energy, with good rhythmic precision. If you have a slightly soft-sounding system, this may help.

