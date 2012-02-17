Trending

Pioneer SC-LX75 review

Terrific Pioneer amp positively zings with energy Tested at £1500

By Posted Review 

5 Star Rating

Our Verdict

Pioneer has yet again delivered a great amp: this is dynamic and exciting

For

  • Superb sound detail and dynamics
  • extensive features and specification
  • great stereo imaging

Against

  • Not a whole lot

We raved about both the Award-winning Pioneer SC-LX55 and SC-LX85 – so we certainly had high expectations for the new SC-LX75.

And it doesn't disappoint. As the price and model number suggest, it sits in between its siblings, while retaining that trademark Pioneer performance.

It positively zings through the action-packed sequences of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 with energetic speed. Detail definition is superb: characters' voices are full of emotion and rich texture, and the various nuances of sound effects are reproduced with pleasing clarity.

It doesn't shy away from high volumes either. It handles dynamic shifts with expertise and has a solidly focused surround soundfield – all of which provides an immersive experience full of excitement.

High frequencies were slightly piercing at first, but after a couple of days' running in, that aggressive top-end rounded off nicely.

Extensive array of sockets
The LX75's specification is almost identical to that of the more powerful LX85, with an extensive array of sockets including seven HDMI inputs and twin outputs.

It has nine channels of power rated at 180W each (compared with the SC-LX85's 190W).

This Class D amplifier has the option of front-height or front-width speakers, along with two subwoofers. The auto set-up takes a while to calibrate, but it is thorough and spot on.

The amp is packed with extra features: internet radio, music streaming (via wired or wireless) that can handle up to 24-bit/192kHz FLAC, Bluetooth-based AirJam, full iOS compatibility, and the slick iControlAV2 remote control app.

Pioneer continues to shine through with its amps: the LX75's is superb and a hugely thrilling piece of home cinema equipment.

Specifications

General Information

Product SeriesLX
Product NamePioneer SC-LX75
Product ModelSC-LX75
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.eu.onkyo.com
Brand NamePioneer
Product TypeA/V Receiver
ManufacturerOnkyo & Pioneer Corporation
Manufacturer Part NumberSCLX75

Interfaces-Ports

Number of Digital Optical Outputs1
HDMIYes
Number of HDMI Outputs2
Number of Digital Coaxial Inputs2
Number of HDMI Inputs7
Number of Digital Optical Inputs3
iPod SupportedYes
USBYes

Network and Communication

EthernetYes

Audio

RMS Output Power1620 W
Sound SystemDolby Digital
Audio Channels9.2

Video

Upscale Scan Format1080p

Power Description

Operating Power Consumption370 W

Technical Information

3D Type3D Ready
Maximum Frequency Response1 kHz
Total Harmonic Distortion THD1%
MultizoneYes
Impedance6 Ohm

Miscellaneous

DLNA CertifiedYes
Environmentally FriendlyYes
Package Contents
  • SC-LX75 A/V Receiver
  • Remote Control
  • USB Cable
  • Wireless LAN Converter
Country of OriginMalaysia
Environmental CertificationWEEE

Physical Characteristics

Width435 mm
Depth442 mm
Height185 mm
ColourBlack
Dimensions185 mm (H): 435 mm (W): 442 mm (D)

Tuner

Frequency BandFM