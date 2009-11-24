We have £10,000 worth of top kit to give away, and the lucky winners will be contacted shortly with instructions on how to claim their prize.
Winners must be in possession of the Awards 2009 issue of the magazine they bought and the Golden Ticket that came with it. If you have one of the winning numbers and do not hear from us, please email us at: whathifiwinner@haymarket.com.
The winning ticket numbers and corresponding prizes are:
2218424 - Naim Uniti all-in-one system (£1995)
2196194 – Cyrus CD6SE + 6 XP CD/amp (£1800)
2165221 – Philips 42PFL9664 TV (£1500)
2202836 – B&W MT-25 speaker package (£954)
2202881 – Hi-Fi Racks Podium kit rack (£500)
2195427 – Q Acoustics 2000 Cinema Pack (£550)
2203683 – Denon AVR-1910 AV receiver (£450)
2232672 – Sony BDP-S760 Blu-ray player (£400)
2196669 – Wharfedale Diamond 10.1 stereo speakers (£200)
2178235 – Wharfedale Diamond 10.1 stereo speakers (£200)
2214332 – Wharfedale Diamond 10.1 stereo speakers (£200)
2201103 – Onkyo ND-S1 iPod dock (£150)
2172692 – Onkyo ND-S1 iPod dock (£150)
2209209 – Onkyo ND-S1 iPod dock (£150)
2216351 – Grado SR60i headphones (£100)
Z164736 – Grado SR60i headphones (£100)
Z165109 – Grado SR60i headphones (£100)
2235765 – Grado SR60i headphones (£100)
2185552 – Grado SR60i headphones (£100)
And Chord Company HDMI SuperShield cables (£50 each) go to the following ticket numbers:
2224312
2205495
2235179
2188557
2193456
2197445
2234037
2215886
2210748
2189663
2182540
2214537
2196061
2181362
2218193
2202663
2182338
2175195
2198821
Z235372