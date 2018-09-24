What Hi-Fi? Awards 2018 Readers' Award: vote for the winner!

The 2018 What Hi-Fi? Awards are just around the corner. The full list of Best Buy winners across all our product categories will be announced on Monday 8th October, followed by the reveal of our Products of the Year - and a few extra special Awards - at the annual What Hi-Fi? Awards night, this year to be held on Wednesday 7th November.

The Temptation Award, Innovation of the Year, Hall of Fame winner, Outstanding Contribution Award and Readers’ Award, will all be revealed for the first time on the night of the 7th November. And of course with the Readers' Award, the winner is up to you.

We've compiled a ten-strong shortlist based on the most popular reviews on What Hi-Fi? over the course of the year, and we want you to vote to help pick the winner. Without further ado, here is the shortlist – vote for your favourite at the bottom of the page!

Apple HomePod

The best-sounding, most music-oriented smart speaker currently available proved predictably popular with What Hi-Fi? readers. The Apple HomePod isn't perfect - it's reliance on an iPhone and bias towards Apple Music isn't our preference - but there's no arguing with the quality of the sound from such a compact device. Will it get your vote?

Audio Pro Addon C10

Audio Pro’s supremacy in the wireless speaker market is bound to wane, but with each Addon release, that date seems to be further off in the future. Adding multi-room functionality to the range was a no-brainer, and the Audio Pro Addon C10 delivers wireless multi-room sound in style.

Chord Qutest

The Qutest’s sole purpose is to be the digital-to-analogue bridge between your digital source and amplifier - and it's a purpose it relishes. Chord has had our DAC product category pretty much sewn up for a while now and this addition to the company's range showed no sign of any respite for rivals. But is the Chord Qutest your pick for product of the year?

LG OLED55C8PLA

OLED TVs went mainstream in 2018 and LG's models led the way. The LG OLED55C8PLA may not be a giant leap forward, but it does improve on last year’s models in a number of (individually small but collectively significant) ways. And that's the name of the game. An excellent TV and a sure-fire contender for this year's Awards.

Monitor Audio Silver 100

The Monitor Audio Silver range has been a joy to hear every time we've tested it. Having now passed through our test rooms in more incarnations than we care to remember, this £649 pair of Monitor Audio Silver 100 bookshelf speakers is possibly our favourite. "Nothing of note" was all we could muster in the Against column, which tells you all you need to know about these clear, punchy and dynamic speakers.

Philips 50PUS6272

What would you expect from a TV costing a touch less than £500? Nothing spectacular, we’d imagine. It’s time to reset your expectations. The Philips 50PUS6272 is 50in and has 4K, HDR and even Ambilight, all for £460. What’s more, it goes beyond simple specs by offering performance that’s genuinely superb for the money.

Sennheiser Momentum Free

The Sennheiser Momentum Free wireless earphones are yet another fine addition to the Momentum family. If you want wireless convenience combined with excellent sound quality, this is another pair you’ll seriously want to consider.

Sonos Beam

The Sonos Beam is a smaller, cheaper TV speaker than Sonos' previous efforts, with a few key additions to its spec sheet, including an HDMI connection and a voice control assistant, initially Amazon Alexa, but also Google Assistant and Apple Siri. And we're fans: it's affordable, compact and sounds great.

Sony UBP-X700

Until this Sony, we hadn’t encountered a budget 4K Blu-ray player that wowed us in the way we believe 4K and HDR picture quality should. The Sony UBP-X700 delivered a five-star performance where rivals have failed, making watching 4K discs an affordable reality.

Q Acoustics 3020i

Consistency is an admirable trait in the manufacture of hi-fi kit and Q Acoustics certainly seems to know it. An update, and upgrade, to a former Award-winner, the Q Acoustics 3020i speakers keep the company firmly among the cream of the budget speaker crop.

Now have your say...

*VOTING IS NOW CLOSED*

The What Hi-Fi? Awards will be revealed on Monday 8th October, but you'll have to wait until the night of the 7th November for the Readers' Award winner (and our Products of the Year) to be revealed. So now we wait...