Welcome to The Week in HD - our guide to all the best high-definition films, TV shows, sports and Blu-rays to grace your screens each week.

Two important things are happening this week: the big one you can't escape is the nail-biting US Election, and the other one? Look around you, Christmas has started!

Monday 5th November

Men in Black III - Blu-ray

Men in Black, galaxy defenders, are back! Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones don the black suits and black shades to stop aliens taking over our world again. It's been 15 years on the job, and J still barely knows much about his taciturn partner, K. But a travel back in time to meet a younger K (played by Josh Brolin) certainly livens things up.

MasterChef: The Professionals - BBC HD - 8.30pm

My favourite MasterChef series is back! The Professionals are always crazy intense, with chefs mixing ingredients in new and exciting ways to concoct mouth-watering dishes. Featuring Michel Roux Jr, Gregg Wallace and Monica Galetti.

Obama: What Happened to Hope? - BBC HD - 11.20pm

As the US Presidential election kicks off tomorrow, Andrew Marr takes a look at the last four years to see how things have progressed during Obama's first term as president.

Haywire - Sky Movies HD Premiere - 10pm

Steven Soderbergh's film about a betrayed government agent boasts an ensemble cast with the likes of Michael Douglas, Ewan McGregor and Michael Fassbender, but the real star is mixed martial arts champion Gina Carano bringing all the action in her first movie role.

Tuesday 6th November

MasterChef: The Professionals - BBC HD - 8pm

Skills Test! The best part of the Professionals series is watching the contestants quake in fear under Monica Galetti's formidable gaze, the look of total horror on her face increasing no matter what the chefs do. Brilliant.

US Election Night 2012 - BBC1 HD - 10.35pm

David Dimbleby is brings us all the news in the final hours leading to the US Elections.

Wednesday 7th November

Newsnight - BBC HD - 10.30pm

US Election Special. By tonight, we'll know which way America has voted. Did they go red or blue? Jeremy Paxman's in Washington with the analysis.

Thursday 8th November

The Sky At Night - BBC HD - 7.30pm

Dark matter, and the stuff of universe. An exploration of what things are made of, from swirling galaxies to the miniscule particles that make up atoms, and how to track the night sky with a planisphere.

Young Apprentice - BBC1 HD - 8pm

This week, the teams are challenged with creating a new cook book, and pitching it to three of Britain's biggest book sellers - and you know what, that's actually a rather interesting task.

Friday 9th November

Have I Got News For You - BBC1 HD - 9pm

Damian Lewis guest hosts this week's satirical news quiz, with no doubt a focus on the US Elections, with Nigel Farage and Harry Shearer joining team captains Ian Hislop and Paul Merton.

Attenborough's Ark: Natural World Special - BBC HD - 9.30pm

David Attenborough chooses ten of his favourite animals that he'd save from extinction, some of which are little-known but interesting and important.

QI - BBC HD - 10pm

Jeopardy. Sue Perkins, Ross Noble and Julia Zemiro join Alan Davies and Stephen Fry.

Batman Begins - Watch HD - 10pm

I don't think I could ever tire of watching Christopher Nolan's reboot of our favourite caped crusader. Christian Bale, Michael Caine and Morgan Freeman are cast perfectly, and Batman's origins are depicted brilliantly.

Saturday 10th November

Aston Villa v Manchester United - Sky Sports HD2 & 3D - 5pm

Barclays Premier League

The Polar Express - ITV2 HD - 5.55pm

A bit early for Christmas films to hit the screen, no? Nope! This is a lovely animated film about a young boy who doesn't believe in Santa Claus, and is taken on a wonderful and magic train journey to the North Pole.

The Making of QI - BBC2 - 9.45pm

Celebrating ten years of quite (and more than quite) interesting facts and fun from possibly the best quiz show ever.

Sunday 11th November

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Sky Sports HD1 & 3D - 1pm

Barclays Premier League

Chelsea v Liverpool - Sky Sports HD1 & 3D - 3.30pm

Barclays Premier League

Derren Brown: Fear and Faith - 4HD - 10.30pm

Another mind-bending two-part experiment from illusionist Derren Brown, who explores what happens to people when the ability to experience fear is removed. Two by two, hands of blue...

'Til next week!