Monday 18th November

The Wolverine - Blu ray

Stop reading, scroll back up this page and stare at the main picture. Give yourself a few seconds and then come back.

You wouldn't want to make that man angry. Unfortunately, some poor souls in Japan do exactly that.

This week sees the release of The Wolverine, an underrated and much, much improved take on Marvel's sharpest mutant with an effort that washes out the taste of X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

It dips a little in the last act with an ill-advised turn into Summer Blockbuster territory, but on the whole this is a fine take on Wolverine's Japanese sojourn made popular in the comics by Frank Miller.

Dexter: The Final Season - Blu ray

We're still catching up with Dexter but its tale of a forensic investigator-cum infamous serial killer was always going to be a difficult story to wrap up. And that seems to be the case with this final season that seemed to split fanbase in two, a bit like Dexter would with his 'victims'.

Nosferatu - Blu ray

Normally we wouldn't highlight a film from so long ago. We'll make an exception with Nosferatu, a film that's conceivably the medium's first true horror flick. Instead of being a roguish, luvvy-duvvy, this Dracula is a monster with fingernails in need of a manicure and some very poor back posture.

You'd almost feel bad for him, if he wasn't a monster that feasts on the blood of others. Almost.

Porco Rosso - Blu ray

A Hayao Miyazaki film that's not as well known as some of his others (Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke). Quite rightly thought of as the Japanese Walt Disney his next film, The Wind Rises, will be his last before he retires.

So the next time your kids want to see a great animation, put down that copy of Monsters Inc. and go and watch a man, cursed to look like a pig, who flies a plane in 1930s Italy. It's great.

Tuesday 19th November

International Football: England vs Germany ITV1 HD, 7:30pm

After Chile were too hot to handle, England face a probable contender for the 2014 Wold Cup in the form of the old enemy, Germany. England will want to exorcise the demons from their last encounter after being dismantled quite convincingly by the Germans in the last World Cup. The question is, can they do it?

Man vs Food Dave HD, 8pm

Boulder. Welcome to another titanic battle as the war rages on between homo sapiens and large amounts of cholestrol-thick food. This episode sees the host Adam Richmond tuck into to a bucket of 50 buffalo wings. God bless that man.

Wednesday 20th November

Chicago Fire Sky Living HD, 8pm

Joyriding. We're relatively new to this firefighting drama, but it received some decent reviews in the US in its debut season so we're interested to see more. Joyriding sees one of the firefighters go on a solo mission to save a boy trapped in a derelict building site.

Sleepy Hollow Universal HD, 9pm

The Midnight Rides. We're a bit flabbergasted as to how (why, why why?!!!) US producers thought they could transport Tim Burton's Sleepy Hollow to modern times. But, try it they did and the end result is… interesting.

John Cho (Sulu from the new Star Trek) makes a guest appearance, as Annie and Ichabod Crane (both above) try to find out what he's up to. We're still scratching our heads about how all of this is possible.

The Tunnel Sky Atlantic HD, 9pm

Him from Game of Thrones teams up with her from Harry Potter to solve the murder of a woman found at the border of England and France. The sixth episode has the duo's case centre on a suspect, but is he the right man?

Thursday 21st November

Ashes First Test Day One Sky Sports HD 2, Midnight

Didn't this happen a few months ago? After indulging in a bit of sledging in the press, the Aussies step up to the crease on Thursday so the England team can give them the tonking they deserve on their home turf... Sorry. We got a bit carried away.

Dracula Sky Living HD, 8pm

While we're still waiting for the Dr Acula musical seen in Scrubs come to life, we'll settle for this reimagining of the Dracula mythos. Borrowing a few things from Twilight, this vampire can walk in the daylight. Thank the gods he doesn't sparkle in the sun.

Episode 4 has Jonathan Rhys Meyers' title character attack The Order with the help of a new ally. After the anaemic Twilight films, would it be too much to ask for lots and lots of blood?

Masterchef: The Professionals BBC Two HD, 8pm

Unfortunately this is not about assassins who have side jobs as chefs. It is in fact the same Masterchef we all know and love, this time with six competitors battling it out for just two semi-final places.

Expect delicious-looking food, although we do wonder what's in the creme brulee…

Castle Alibi HD, 9pm

Murder, He Wrote. Castle's on holiday with his new belle Detective Kate Beckett (finally!) and in this episode they happen to see a man die… right on their front doorstep. Being a mystery writer and a New York cop, they can't help but poke their fingers into the investigation as they try to solve the crime.

An Adventure in Space and Time BBC Two HD, 9pm

Dr Who made its debut on the 23rd of November 1963, so this docudrama, focusing on the genesis of the show, features a smorgasboard of goodies for fans of the good doctor. Think of it as Dr Who Begins.

Friday 22nd November

Marvel: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D Channel 4 HD, 8pm

The Well. After the announcement of Marvel's new Netflix TV shows, we're hoping that Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D gets a boost. The first season has been a little uninspiring but watchable. The Well crosses over with recent Marvel film Thor: The Dark World. Will this be the epsiode that makes good on the premise of the show?

Autumn International rugby: Wales v Tonga BBC Two HD, 7pm

Yay, it's the Autumn Internationals. We like spending the cold, dark evenings watching grown men pummel each other over the course of 80 minutes. While drinking something hot. In the comfort of our own homes.

Gangster Squad Sky Movies Crime and Thriller HD, 8pm

Sort of based on a true story (some of the characters are real), crime thriller Gangster Squad has LA Confidential and The Untouchables in its sights… and loses both rather quickly.

Josh Brolin heads up a group of detectives tasked with removing crime kingpin Mickey Cohen's operations from Los Angeles. What follows is a lightweight and predictable film. Watch it just to see Sean Penn (and his fake nose).

Saturday 23rd November

Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich BT Sport HD 1, 5:30pm

The biggest match this weekend? It's not happening in the Premier League. Saturday tea-time sees Germany's biggest clubs in a top of the table clash. Dortmund are on a bit of a slump after losing their last couple of games while Munich are swatting teams like bugs. Dortmund really, really need to win this.

Doctor Who: The Day of the Doctor BBC One HD, 7:30pm

A feature length special that brings back David Tennant's timelord together with the current Time Lord Matt Smith (how is that possible?). Shennanigans will ensue and famous faces from the past will return. For Whovians this is a must-see event.

Killing Kennedy Channel 4 HD, 9pm

In case you didn't know, John F Kennedy was assassinated on the 22nd November 1963. This fact-based drama documents the deaths of both Kennedy and Lee Harvey Oswald as that fateful day in Dallas left a nation in mourning.

Django Unchained Sky Movies Select HD, 10pm

Another slice of American history but delivered with Quentin Tarantino's trademark style. Django (the D is silent), sees Jamie Foxx's freed slave team up with Christoph Waltz's bounty hunter to prise his wife from the clutches of Leo Di Caprio's unctuous slave owner.

A bit long, with some graphic images of slave treatment, the real villain of this piece is Samuel L. Jackson's Stephen who is a very, very bad man.

Sunday 24th November

Barclays Premier League Everton vs Liverpool BT Sport 1 HD, 12:45pm

The Merseyside derby. Expect some rash tackles, sendings off, Suarez scoring, Suarez doing something silly, managers arguing with each other and the referee being booed. The last one is almost guaranteed to happen.

The Brazilian Grand Prix BBC One, 3pm

The last race of a season that started off well but petered out once Red Bull and Sebastian Vettel found their gears. Brazil marks the last race of Mark Webber's F1 career as he looks to go out on high.

With the race for the championship long done and dusted, the battle for second place in the constructor's championship has Mercedes, Ferrari and Lotus looking to score enough points to finish behind the Bulls

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows Sky Movies Action & Adventure HD, 3pm

Underrated? We'd say so. The sequel to Guy Ritchie's first effort sees the director return with Robert Downey Jr as the super-sleuth detective and Jude Law as the ever faithful Dr Watson.

Better action, funnier and a film that better incorporates Ritchie's sense of style, it also stars Jared Harris as Holmes' most famous nemesis, Professor James Moriaty. Well worth a watch.

