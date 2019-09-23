Vote for the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2019 Readers' Award!

***Voting has now closed!***

The What Hi-Fi? Awards will be announced online on Monday 7th October, when our dedicated What Hi-Fi? Awards website will go live with the 2019 Best Buy winners.

Following the release of the winners across all our categories, we will then reveal the Product of the Year winners at the What Hi-Fi? Awards ceremony on the evening of Tuesday 5th November. The night of the event will also be when we announce the winners of some of our special Awards, including the Temptation, Outstanding Contribution and Readers' Award.

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony WF-1000XM3

The best true wireless earbuds just got better! Building on the previous generation (see below), the Sony WF-1000XM3 buds offer an all-new Bluetooth chip which sharpens up music synchronization and a noise-cancelling processor which claims to bring a 40 per cent upgrade on its predecessor. Everywhere else, pretty much everything has improved, from the fit, to the battery life, to the sound quality. You're looking at the best wireless earbuds we've heard in 2019 so far.

Read the full review: Sony WF-1000XM3

(Image credit: LG)

LG OLED65C9

Last year's LG C8 was our TV Product of the Year, and its successor, the C9 is very much in contention for the same Award this year. Contrast is glorious, colours are rich and vibrant, and detail levels are exemplary. Considering it's around the bottom of the 2019 range in terms of its speaker system, it sounds really rather good, too. But is it your favourite product of the year?

Read the full review: LG OLED65C9PLA

(Image credit: Future)

Technics SL-1210 MK7

This year, the famous Technics SL-1200 turntable returned. The turntable range, which launched as an audiophile record player but was quickly adopted by professional DJs, is back for 2019. Following the release of high-end, hi-fi turntables over the last few years - with eye-watering prices - Technics has now entered the market at a more affordable level. Predictably, it got a lot of people very excited. But is it your favourite product of the year?

Read our hands-on review: Technics SL-1210 MK7

(Image credit: Future)

B&W 607

The 600 Series is the most affordable range in B&W’s catalogue of stereo speakers and, standing just 30cm tall, the 607s are the smallest and most affordable stereo pair in the line-up. And for a pair of standmount speakers at this price, you’d do well to beat them. These B&W speakers are energetic, insightful and riotously entertaining, with plenty of punch, detail and deep bass. They will be hard to beat. So are they worthy of this year's Readers' Award?

Read the full review: B&W 607

(Image credit: Future)

Denon AVR-X4500H

This may have been released in 2018, but it only landed in our test rooms this year and it will remain on sale until in 2020. What's more, we love it and, it seems, so do you. If you have a chunk of money to spend on a nine-channel AV receiver, this Denon should be right at the top of your list. But is it your favourite product of the year?

Read the full review: Denon AVR-X4500H

(Image credit: Future)

Elac Debut B5.2

Elac has been in the speaker business since the 1980s and has made many fine products in that time. And it’s fair to say that these new Debut B5.2 speakers should be considered one of the company’s finest efforts, particularly when their price is taken into account. No wonder they proved so popular. The best speaker launch this year? Quite possibly.

Read the full review: Elac Debut B5.2

(Image credit: JBL)

JBL L100 Classic

Established in 1946, the company is one of the oldest speaker manufacturers around. Over the years, it has made some mightily impressive speakers for use in recording studios, concert venues, cinemas and, of course, the home, but the original L100 remains the most iconic product the company has ever made. So it's no wonder their return made such a splash. The fact they deliver a hugely entertaining sound is the icing on this delightfully retro cake.

Read the full review: JBL L100 Classic

(Image credit: Future)

Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar

2019 was the year that Sennheiser launched its first consumer speaker. And not just any speaker, a Dolby Atmos soundbar. It's big, expensive and a little bit fussy – but it's also really very good. Simply the best soundbar we’ve tested, and the best way to get surround sound into your room without filling it with speakers. A worthy Readers' Award winner in anyone's book...

Read our full review: Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar

(Image credit: Future)

Naim Mu-so 2

Naim dealt with the issue of that tricky second album with ease. Noticeably more expensive, the Mu-so 2nd generation is also noticeably better sounding than its predecessor, ensuring the speaker more than keeps pace with the fast-moving wireless speaker market. A worthy addition to the Mu-so range, and you could help add it to the list of What Hi-Fi? Awards winners for 2019.

Read the full review: Naim Mu-so 2

(Image credit: Future)

Panasonic GZ2000

The Panasonic GZ2000 aims to deliver the ultimate Hollywood experience in an OLED TV, marrying the latest tech when it comes to picture and sound. Not just delivering Panasonic's flagship video performance, the set comes with an innovative sound system featuring upward-firing, Dolby Atmos speakers. And that certainly floated your boat, as it proved one of our most popular products this year. But does it get your vote?

Read the hands-on review: Panasonic GZ2000

(Image credit: Cambridge Audio)

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1

Wireless earbuds have been the runaway success of 2019, so it's no surprise to see more than one pair on this list. Cambridge Audio proved it's not just the tech giants that can deliver great wireless products, with the company's Melomania 1 earbuds combining excellent sound with rock solid connectivity and a long battery life. But is it our Readers' Award winner? The choice, is yours...

Read the full review: Cambridge Audio Melomania 1

