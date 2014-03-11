Vodafone has announced it will be offering a free Sony TV to customers who pre-order the new flagship Sony Xperia Z2 smartphone, which is due to be released on 1st April.

If you're one of the first 3000 to order the handset from Vodafone, you'll receive a Sony KDL-32R433B Bravia set. Other carriers stocking the phone aren't currently offering a free gift.

Current Vodafone tariffs range from £34 to £52 a month. Tariffs that include a free Z2 start at £42 and offer unlimited calls and texts, 1GB of data, 3GB of UK wi-fi and Vodafone's 5-star care package, on a 24 month contract.

Meanwhile, O2 will have the exclusive purple colour, and offer it on its Refresh tariff which allows customers to pay separately for the phone and tariff, allowing for quicker upgrades. Prices aren't available at the moment and pre-orders are yet to go live.

EE will also stock the Xperia Z2. Again, prices are and pre-orders are currently unavailable. EE have said that anyone who registers their interest in the new phone will be in with a chance of winning a Sony Entertainment Package worth £1500.

Three has also said it will be stocking the Xperia Z2 come release day. It has also yet to reveal any details regarding prices and pre-orders.

by Max Langridge

