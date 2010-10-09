Don't forget to watch our special technology programme, starring the Editor of our sister title Stuff, Will Findlater, on QVC tonight at 9pm.

QVC is on Freeview channel 16, Sky 640, Virgin 740 and Freesat 800.

And there's still plenty of time to enter our fantastic £5000 prize giveaway (see details below).

Published 13.09.10

QVC, one of the world's leading TV and online retailers, is broadcasting a special technology programme, in conjunction with Stuff and WHAT HI-FI? SOUND AND VISION, on Saturday, 9th October at 9pm.



To promote this unique programme, QVC is giving away a raft of kit that has been highly regarded by one or both magazines. This stunning prize – worth more than £5000 – includes:

• A 40in Samsung UE40C7000 TV (with 3D starter kit)

• Hewlett Packard HP 110-1125SA netbook

• Bose CD Wave Music System

• Sonos S5 network music player

• Sagem 500GB Freesat PVR

• Toshiba H30 camcorder

• Nintendo Wii Fit Plus

• Bose QC15 headphones

• Q Acoustics QTV2 sound system

• Sony KDL-22BX20D TV

... And more besides!



Want to win this stunning collection, comprising products that have been recommended by either WHAT HI-FI? SOUND AND VISION or Stuff? To enter, head on over to our competition page.

COMPETITION CLOSES AT MIDNIGHT ON NOVEMBER 2nd, 2010

QVC is available on Freeview channel 16, Sky Digital channel 640, Virgin TV channel 740, Freesat channel 800 or www.qvcuk.com.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter