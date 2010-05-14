But if you are planning to invest in some new kit, don't spend a penny without reading the What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision Ultimate Guide To Television first.



On sale today, it features in-depth reviews of the newest and best TVs on the market, plus tests of high-definition set-top-boxes, media streamers, Blu-ray players and projectors.

It's packed with exclusives, including first tests of the following flatscreen sets: Panasonic TX-L32S20B, Sony KDL-32NX503, Sony KDL-46EX503, Panasonic TX-P46G20 and LG 47LE8900.

We also take a first look at Virgin's more affordable V HD cable box, the Linsar FHD1 Freeview HD set-top box and Philips's DTR5520 Freeview HD box.

And we've reviewd two new home cinema in a box systems, the Samsung HT-C5200 and Panasonic SC-BT735, as well as Panasonic's DMP-B500 portable Blu-ray player.

We'll also be checking out games consoles, and all the key accessories you'll need to enjoy a better viewing experience, including remotes, furniture and cables.



You'll also find step-by-step guides to wall-mounting your TV and fine-tuning your picture to deliver the best possible results.

Our in-depth features take a look at the growth of high-definition broadcasting, the dramatic potential of internet-based video and the extraordinary thrills of 3D.

We've interviewed, among others, the managing directors of Freeview and Freesat, BT Vision's head of technology, Sky's director of product design and the director of future media and trechnology at the BBC.

We'll even lift the lid on the TV and Blu-ray highlights heading your way through the rest of the year. It's a packed issue – so don't miss out!

And don't forget to enter our competition to win an instant Yamaha home cinema system – we've got five to give away! Head on over to our competition page to enter.

The Ultimate Guide to Television 2010 is on sale now for £4.99, or you can order a copy online by clicking here.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter