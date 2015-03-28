Don't forget to check out our dedicated Twitter account @WHFPlaylist for all our Playlist reviews of music, movies, TV shows and games, the latest news and the occasional competition for some shiny prizes.

Spectre

First up, the one we've all been waiting for: the first Spectre trailer. And it's a good 'un, managing to successfully get our pulses racing at the thought of a new Bond, without giving very much away at all.

We'll let Daniel Craig do the talking...

Spectre is out in the UK 23rd October, 2015

Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation

In the Mission: Impossible series Tom Cruise has clung on to the side of speeding trains, climbed one of the tallest buildings in the world (he really did), and in Rogue Nation he decides to go even bigger - hanging on the outside of a plane during take-off. FOR REAL.

That is monumentally crazy and we'd expect nothing less from Cruise.

Elsewhere, Rogue Nation sees the IMF on the verge of being disbanded but when another threat appears - the rogue nation of the title, essentially IMF but bad - Hunt (Cruise) and co. spring into action with the help of a mysterious character played by Rebecca Ferguson. But who cares about that, DID YOU SEE THAT BIT WITH THE PLANE?

Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation is out 31st July, 2015

Entourage

Fans of HBO show Entourage rejoice, they're back and as this trailer shows they're bringing a ridiculous number of cameos with them.

The more important question, though, is can this film rekindle the spark that made the show far more interesting in its earlier seasons?

Entourage is out in the UK 19th June, 2015

Buy Entouage Season 1-8 on Blu-ray at Amazon

Spooks: The Greater Good

It's something of a Game of Thrones reunion (well, even if they never met) as Kit Harrington (Jon Snow) and Elyes Gabel (Rakharo) go up against each other in Spooks: The Greater Good.

Spooks: The Greater Good is out in the UK 8th May, 2015

Maggie

A take on the zombie genre, Maggie sees Wade (Arnold Schwarzenegger) play the father of a teenage girl slowly turning into a zombie. Can he cure her or will he have to let her go? The trailer definitely looks interesting...

Maggie is without a UK release date but will be out in the US 8th May, 2015

Slow West

"Are you heading west?"

That seems to be question everyone's asking in this trailer for Slow West. The cast looks great (Michael Fassbender, Ben Mendelsonn, Rory McCann) and we're liking the vibe of this trailer. A possible surprise indie hit when it's released later this year?

Slow West is released in the UK 26th June, 2015