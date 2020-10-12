The world's best budget tablet is 45% off in the Amazon Prime Day sales

There's nothing surer on Amazon Prime Day than discounts on Amazon's own electronics, and true to form the retail giant is using its annual sales event to reduce its budget Fire tablets. Two of them, in fact – one for you and one for your screen-yearning child.

Now and right through until the end of Wednesday 14th October, the Fire HD 10 can be picked up for just $79.99 – that's $70 less than its RRP. It's our favourite budget tablet, so naturally a 45 per cent discount makes it hugely recommendable.

The child-friendly Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet, meanwhile, is also $79.99, down from its original $139.99 price tag.

So, if you were thinking of investing in one of Amazon’s dirt-cheap tablets any time soon, know that they are now even more tempting.

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet $150 $79.99

With a big (10-inch) screen, solid audio and easy operation, the Amazon Fire HD 10 is an excellent budget tablet. You could do far worse, even if you were to spend a lot more.View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet $140 $79.99

All the budget brilliance of the original Fire 7 but with a colourful drop-proof case with kickstand, access to thousands of apps, games, videos, audiobooks and more through Amazon's Fire for Kids Unlimited, and top-notch parental controls.View Deal

The Fire HD 10 is our favourite budget tablet before you get to seriously priced propositions such as Apple's iPads. A newly named What Hi-Fi? Awards 2020 winner (it also won an accolade in 2019), the top-of-the-line Amazon Fire tablet nails the basics: it has a decent camera, screen and sound, and marries that with Alexa compatibility and an intuitive interface.

Want something for the kids instead? We labelled the standard Fire 7 "a cheap and cheerful tablet that's good value for money", and the Kids Edition is essentially that but with a colourful childproof case, a subscription to Amazon’s Fire for Kids Unlimited content-fest and a two year guarantee if your little darling does manage to break it. We'd recommend this one too, then.

