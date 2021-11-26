The best Black Friday iPad deals – save on iPad Pro, free $100 Apple gift card

Black Friday deals typically always include an Apple iPad deal or two (or three), and this year's sales event is no different. As Black Friday arrives, we're starting to see discounts (albeit modest ones) on 2021 iPads as well as older Apple tablets.

We've scoured the internet to find the best iPad deals and listed them below. Whether you're on the hunt for an ultra-slim iPad Air or an iPad Pro, we've got you covered...

Prefer something cheaper? Make a beeline for our best tablet deals page for bargain Android and Fire tablets from just $34.

Check out the best iPads for every budget

Black Friday AirPods deal: new AirPods 3 get their first price cut

Best Black Friday iPad deals

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB) $799 2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB) $799 $759 at Best Buy (save $50)

"Apple's latest iPad Pro is the pinnacle of portable cinema" is what we said of the 12.9-inch version. This slightly smaller variant of Apple's top-of-the-range iPad shares a lot of its larger sibling's charm (albeit has slightly differing technology) so this $100 is very welcome indeed.

2021 iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB) $899 $849 (save $50)

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB) $1099 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB) $1099 $999 at Best Buy (save $100)

A What Hi-Fi? Award winner, this is the best tablet you can buy for watching movies on the move. Sure, this is a luxury device, but it’s an extremely persuasive one.

iPad Pro 12.9 (2020) $999 iPad Pro 12.9 (2020) $999 $849 at BestBuy (save $150)

Here's a generous discount on the 2020 iPad Pro. It combines slick design with truly fantastic image quality courtesy of the ProMotion display. Apple recently unveiled the 2021 iPad Pro (above), so grab this offer while stocks last.

iPad Mini 64GB wi-fi (refurbished) $400 iPad Mini 64GB wi-fi (refurbished) $400 $354 at Amazon (save $46)

If you don't mind a refurbished model, this is a decent discount on the ever-popular iPad Mini (5th Gen). The 7.9in screen is big enough for watching movies, while keeping the device small enough to carry around.

Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) $129 Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) $129 $99 at Amazon (save $30)

Apple's latest generation Pencil is the best tool for helping you use your iPad Air or iPad Pro creatively. Now with a $30 discount for Black Friday.

Free $100 Apple gift cards with iPad Pros at Apple

Considering a 2021 iPad Pro 11-inch or 12.9-inch? Apple says you'll be able to get a $100 Apple Gift Card from tomorrow (Friday)

Apple Store savings: Get up to $580 trade-in value Apple Store savings: Get up to $580 trade-in value

Swapping an old Apple device for new? Head straight to Apple. It will give you money off a new device when you trade in your old one. The big-ticket item is an iPad Pro, which could give you up to $580 in credit to spend on a new iPad.

MORE:

Free Apple gift cards with iPhone, AirPods and iPad purchases on Black Friday

AirPods Pro and AirPods Max hit lowest ever price thanks to Black Friday deals

Our pick of today's top Black Friday TV deals

Indulge your ears with these handpicked Black Friday headphones deals