Following our news story and blog from the D&M product launch earlier this month, Marantz has confirmed more details of the SR5006 and SR6006 (above) receivers, which will be in the shops from the middle of July.

The two receivers both have 3D compatibility, network connectivity via an Ethernet port for internet radio, streaming of content stored on a home network and subscription web-based services, and AirPlay functionality for streaming from iOS devices.

In addition they can be controlled using the same iOS devices, using the free Marantz Wizz App.

The £629 SR5006 (above) delivers 7x100W, has decoders for all the current HD audio formats, and features six HDMI 1.4 inputs. Set-up is via Audyssey's MultEQ system and via a novel on-screen Set-up Wizard, and the receiver also has Dynamic Volume, multiroom capability and a video-off mode for music listening.

The SR6006, at £849, has 7x110W output, seven HDMI 1.4 inputs and two outputs, which can be used simultaneously.

Audyssey MultEQ XT calibration is provided, there's analogue and HDMI upscaling to 1080p, and the receiver has both a direct digital USB input for iOS devices, and the latest version of the Marantz Dynamic Expander – M-DAX2 – to improve the sound of compressed music sources.

It also has turntable input, and two-zone multiroom, whereas the SR5006 can only drive one extra zone.

Both models will be available in black and silver finishes.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook