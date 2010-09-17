If you want an idea of what we've been listening to over the last month or so, then check out our latest Spotify playlist.

It's a sample of some of the tunes we've been using to test with and generally enjoying over the last few weeks all wrapped-up neatly in a Spotify playlist.

Make sure you have Spotify installed and then click on the link below to load-up the playlist – and subscribe to the 'whathifi' Spotify account in order to find out first when our monthly list goes online.

What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision – November 2010 Playlist

Published 24/08/2010:

If you've ever wondered what music we use to test the many products we review each month, now's your chance to find out. Yes, it's the return of our monthly Spotify playlist.

We've compiled a Spotify playlist of some of the tracks that have been rocking our rooms over the last month, giving you a taster of the tunes we use.

As much as we love the Spotify service, it's worth pointing out that we do nearly all of our reviewing with CDs, vinyl or high quality digital files.

There's some new tracks, a few old favourites, and an overall mix of styles that helps us to do our job.

It's far from exclusive – there's not much classical on Spotify for example, though there's plenty used in the course of our testing – but we hope it's of interest and a bit of fun regardless.

You'll need Spotify installed – click here to do this – and then just click on the following link to get listening:

What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision – October 2010 Playlist

You can then 'subscribe' to our brand new whathifi Spotify channel to keep up to date with our monthly playlists. Enjoy, and of course let us know what you think in the comments below and on our Forums.