Trending

La Boite speaker systems double as desks

By News 

Combining form and function, the 'laptop dock desks' have USB and stereo analogue inputs

If your laptop is the hub of your music system, then here's a different way of playing your tunes from French company La Boite.

The LD Series are "the first hi-fidelity docking stations dedicated to laptops", combining a desk and a speaker system with audio inputs.

The LD120 and LD130 have analogue RCA and USB inputs, a USB sound and integrated DAC and a seven speaker configuration.

Four speakers at the front of the unit combine with an integrated subwoofer, while a pair of angled stereo speakers at the rear of the unit promise to use reflective soundwaves to deliver a wider stereo sound.

The more powerful LD130 uses three separate amplifiers in a 2 x 25w and 1 x 80w configuration, while the LD120 has a maximum power output of 120w.

Incorporating a selection of high quality materials – such as natural leather – the LD Series is available in real cherry wood, matt black and four luxury piano lacquers.

La Boite concept is a French research and development unit with a team comprising audio engineers, industrial designers and production specialists.

The LD120 with lacquered feet costs £870, the LD130 is £1,180 and the LD130 in wood is £1,290.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook