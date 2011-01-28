Trending

Sevenoaks is offering additional discounts in the last few days of its winter sale on a selection of hi-fi and home cinema kit

There are deals on a number of hi-fi and home cinema products, including:

Panasonic TX-P50VT20 50in 3D plasma TV £1699 (save £600) + Claim a free Panasonic SC-BTT350 3D Blu-ray system worth £399

• Yamaha BD-S1067 3D universal disc player £539 (save £74) + Claim free HDMI cable worth £50

Sony BDP-S370 Blu-ray player £89 (half price)

Sony STR-DH810 AV receiver £239 (save £110)

Yamaha YSP-4100 Digital Sound Projector £889 (save £388)

Optoma HD20 DLP projector £779 (save £120)

Arcam Solo Neo CD/DAB/Network system £1249 (save £100) + Claim free Monitor Audio Silver RX1 speakers worth £399 (wtandard wood finishes only)

• Yamaha CRX-550 CD/DAB/iPod system £199 (save £40)

Pioneer NAS5 iPod speaker dock £169 (save £280)

And don't forget it's your last chance to purchase Panasonic and Sony TVs with a free five-year warranty (offers end on Monday, 31st January). Full details on the Sevenoaks website.


