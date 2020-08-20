Here's what the Xbox Series X and its dashboard look like

The Xbox Series X isn't due to be released until November, but the next-gen console has been just been spotted in the flesh and Microsoft has revealed what Series X dashboard will look like. Prepare for a serious Series X download...

We've seen no end of glossy publicity images of the Xbox Series X but we now we know what Microsoft's next-gen console will look like in real life. Eagle-eyed Twitter user @KeemaMr claims to have spotted the Series X in a display case at Xperion E-Arena in Cologne, Germany.

As you can see from the pics he posted, the rear of the unit is marked 'prototype' but looks identical to the console in the official Microsoft snaps – complete with a hint of green and double USB ports. Was it just an empty shell? Maybe, but it gives you a better idea of how the monolithic tower will look next to your TV.

Meanwhile, a Microsoft blog post has revealed what the Xbox Series X will look like when booted up. The new dashboard sports a colourful redesign with new fonts, new graphics and faster, more "focused" navigation.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

In fact, Microsoft says its new Xbox Velocity Architecture and Quick Resume technology will launch your games faster than ever. The company claims the Home screen will load "more than 50 percent faster when you boot your Xbox", and "almost 30 percent quicker" when you return to the home screen from a game.

The Microsoft Store is also getting an injection of oomph. The upgraded app will launch faster – in "about two seconds" – on any device. It'll also sport improved search and navigation.

Lastly, there's a new Xbox mobile app in the works, which will "better integrate your phone into the social experiences on Xbox." That likely means Series X users will be able to share game clips and message/challenge others users while out and about.

Some of the updated dashboard features will appear on current Xbox consoles within the "coming weeks" but the juiciest upgrades will surely be saved for November, when the Xbox Series X – which is said to cost an eye-watering $599 – is due for release.

