EMI Music has teamed-up with The Echo Nest , a platform for building music apps for the web and mobile devices, to bring EMI artists' content to thousands of app developers.

The link-up offers developers the chance to work on building apps for EMI artists including Gorillaz, Pet Shop Boys, Tinie Tempah, Eliza Doolittle and more.

Also part of the 'sandbox' of content for developers is the back catalogue of legendary jazz label Blue Note Records, plus thousands of tracks from the likes of Culture Club, Simple Minds and The Verve.

Approved apps will be released on the web and on iOS, Android and other mobile platforms.

Music apps such as Bjork's Biophilia, which combined visuals, song scores and more with the release of the new album, have already shown how mobile platforms and devices can change how we consume music.

Jim Lucchese, CEO of The Echo Nest, said: “Application developers are the future of the music business — they are the creative architects reshaping the role music plays in our lives.”

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter.

Join us on Facebook.