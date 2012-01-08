Seems it's not just Samsung taking the 'frameless TV' route at CES 2012, which opens in Las Vegas on Tuesday: LG has just announced it'll be showing its Cinema Screen TV design at the show, reducing the bezel around the display to just 1mm.

The design will be featured on the company's new Cinema 3D Smart TVs for 2012, and is said to create 'a more optimal and comfortable environment for immersive 3D viewing.'

As the name suggests, the intention is to create an effect more like viewing a cinema screen by losing the noticeable surround on the TV screen.

Havis Kwon, head of LG's Home Entertainment Company, says that 'The 3D experience is still evolving and we at LG intend to push the limits of what 3D can deliver.

'With our 2012 CINEMA 3D Smart TVs, we have been able to take a significant step forward, thanks to a series of new and upgraded 3D features led by the CINEMA SCREEN Design.'

Also to be launched at CES 2012 is a range of new Cinema 3D glasses, which are 20% lighter than the previous models, for greater viewing comfort, while the TVs will also have 3D Sound Zooming to help match audio with on-screen depth and movement effects.

In addition the company is using the 3D technology to allow Dual Play gaming: using special Dual Play glasses, two players can each see a different full-screen image on the screen at the same time.

The company will also be promoting the 3D content available on its Smart TV platform, and the TVs' 2D-to-3D conversion engine.

