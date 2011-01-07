The CES Hot Stuff 2011 awards - revealed here in detail - include B&W's Zeppelin Air, LG's Smart TV upgrader and the world's smallest headphones.

Fraser Macdonald, Stuff's editor-in-chief, said: "Wow, what a task. This year's CES show is packed with hot new products, so picking just 10 gadgets for the CES Hot Stuff list was tough. But, without a doubt, what you see here represents some of this year's most exciting and desirable consumer tech".

CES Hot Stuff 2011 comes as part of Stuff's role - alongside ourselves - as International Media Partners for the International CES.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathiif.com on Facebook