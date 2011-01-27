"None of the music has been chosen for its audiophile qualities, but more for its impact on popular culture", says Rega.

So depending on your musical preferences, take a look at the schedule below and decide which demo you'd like to attend:

FRIDAY



10.00 The Stone Roses - The Stone Roses



11.00 Forever Changes - Love



12.00 Aja - Steely Dan



13.00 Otis Blue - Otis Redding



14.00 Pet Sounds - The Beach Boys



15.00 Born To Run - Bruce Springsteen



16.00 Metallica - Metallica





SATURDAY



10.00 Catch A Fire - Bob Marley and The Wailers



11.00 The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust - David Bowie



12.00 Whats Goin' On - Marvin Gaye



13.00 Kind of Blue - Miles Davis



14.00 Sergeant Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band - The Beatles



15.00 Blue Joni Mitchell



16.00 4 - Led Zeppelin





SUNDAY



10.00 A Love Supreme - John Coltrane



11.00 Songs for Swinging Lovers - Frank Sinatra



12.00 Electric Ladyland - Jimi Hendrix



13.00 Rumours - Fleetwood Mac



14.00 Dark Side of The Moon - Pink Floyd



15.00 Tapestry - Carole King



16.00 Trout Mask Replica - Captain Beefheart and The Magic Band

Full details of the Bristol Show 2011 in our show blog

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook