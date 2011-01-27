"None of the music has been chosen for its audiophile qualities, but more for its impact on popular culture", says Rega.
So depending on your musical preferences, take a look at the schedule below and decide which demo you'd like to attend:
FRIDAY
10.00 The Stone Roses - The Stone Roses
11.00 Forever Changes - Love
12.00 Aja - Steely Dan
13.00 Otis Blue - Otis Redding
14.00 Pet Sounds - The Beach Boys
15.00 Born To Run - Bruce Springsteen
16.00 Metallica - Metallica
SATURDAY
10.00 Catch A Fire - Bob Marley and The Wailers
11.00 The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust - David Bowie
12.00 Whats Goin' On - Marvin Gaye
13.00 Kind of Blue - Miles Davis
14.00 Sergeant Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band - The Beatles
15.00 Blue Joni Mitchell
16.00 4 - Led Zeppelin
SUNDAY
10.00 A Love Supreme - John Coltrane
11.00 Songs for Swinging Lovers - Frank Sinatra
12.00 Electric Ladyland - Jimi Hendrix
13.00 Rumours - Fleetwood Mac
14.00 Dark Side of The Moon - Pink Floyd
15.00 Tapestry - Carole King
16.00 Trout Mask Replica - Captain Beefheart and The Magic Band
