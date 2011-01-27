Trending

BRISTOL SHOW 2011: Rega picks show tunes for Bristol demo

Rega has chosen music based on popular culture for its Bristol demo, with tracks from The Beatles, Metallica, Bruce Springsteen and Led Zeppelin, among others

Rega Osiris/Iris

"None of the music has been chosen for its audiophile qualities, but more for its impact on popular culture", says Rega.

So depending on your musical preferences, take a look at the schedule below and decide which demo you'd like to attend:

FRIDAY

10.00 The Stone Roses - The Stone Roses

11.00 Forever Changes - Love

12.00 Aja - Steely Dan

13.00 Otis Blue - Otis Redding

14.00 Pet Sounds - The Beach Boys

15.00 Born To Run - Bruce Springsteen

16.00 Metallica - Metallica


SATURDAY

10.00 Catch A Fire - Bob Marley and The Wailers

11.00 The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust - David Bowie

12.00 Whats Goin' On - Marvin Gaye

13.00 Kind of Blue - Miles Davis

14.00 Sergeant Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band - The Beatles

15.00 Blue Joni Mitchell

16.00 4 - Led Zeppelin


SUNDAY

10.00 A Love Supreme - John Coltrane

11.00 Songs for Swinging Lovers - Frank Sinatra

12.00 Electric Ladyland - Jimi Hendrix

13.00 Rumours - Fleetwood Mac

14.00 Dark Side of The Moon - Pink Floyd

15.00 Tapestry - Carole King

16.00 Trout Mask Replica - Captain Beefheart and The Magic Band

