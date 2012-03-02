Welcome to the Best of the Week - your essential guide to what's been happening on whathifi.com

It's March 2nd, and the hills became forever alive with music when The Sound of Music had its world premier in New York in 1965.

One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish - these are a few of my favourite things.

Along with Julie Andrews, Dr Seuss was a constant presence in our childhood, and the children's author and illustrator was born today in 1904. His nonsensical and brilliant rhymes and wacky illustrations created memorable characters such as the Cat in the Hat, the Grinch and made you wonder what green eggs and ham really tasted like.

And finally, Daniel Craig, Lou Reed, Chris Martin and Jon Bon Jovi all celebrate various-aged birthdays today.

Highlights this week on whathifi.com include:

- We have plenty of news and video reports from last weekend's Bristol Sound & Vision Show.

- There are rumours that Apple will be developing a new audio file format to offer 'adaptive streaming' on iTunes for its iCloud users.

- SIM2 launches the world's first active 3D LED projector.

- The Mobile World Conference in Barcelona unveiled some exciting news: the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 tablet was unveiled, we got our hands on the Samsung Galaxy Beam that has a projector, and the new trio of HTC One smartphones features 720p HD screen, Beats Audio and aptX Bluetooth.

- And you can be the lucky one to win VIP tickets to see Paul McCartney in concert with JBL.

Meanwhile on the Forums, we've been discussing how to play FLAC files on iPhones, and sharing hi-fi humour with cartoon strips.

So why not join in? Just click here to access the Forums or sign up, and here to subscribe to the magazine.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook