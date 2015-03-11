The best sound in hi-fi history? That's quite a claim, and one we put to the test in our high-res audio special. We dig beneath the hype and explain what really lies behind the numbers, formats, hardware and software to help you decide if upgrading to high-res audio is worth it for you.

And we've put together four superb systems - two portable, two static - capable of handling better-than-CD quality music, from just £530 up to £1700.

4K Ultra HD TV

Sticking with the theme of high resolution, April's Insider section is all about 4K TV, from Blu-ray to broadcasts and streaming. We know that 4K TVs are already here, but where's the content to watch on them? Our update will bring you up to speed on the 4K revolution.

Projectors for less than £1500

Of course there's more to home cinema than just picture resolution, and if a big-screen telly still isn't big enough for you, then a projector is the way forward. And with prices becoming ever more affordable, you can get up to a 300in picture for less than £1500. We put four big-name projectors to the test.

Speaker supertest

Finding the best pound-for-pound standmount speakers you can buy: that was the purpose behind our April Supertest, with the Award-winning B&W 685 S2s facing stiff competition from some new rivals.

Will they remain top of the heap? You'll have to read the mag to discover the result, but either way, if you have a budget hi-fi system, any of our seven contenders will make a mighty fine upgrade.

2015 TV tech roundup

It's that time of year again with the likes of LG, Panasonic, Sony and Samsung introducing their new model ranges and fighting to outdo each other in the tech race. This year's highlights include ultra-thin designs, OLED, curved and flat screens, 4K (of course), even smarter Smart TV platforms and various takes on High Dynamic Range (HDR).

It can be a tad confusing, so our detailed TV roundup explains who is doing what, and outlines each manufacturer's key offerings. If you're thinking about buying a new TV this year, make sure you read our feature first before you head off to the shops.

Noise-cancelling headphones

Now if, like us, you sometimes just want to be alone with your thoughts and your music and not disturbed by the world around you, then what you need is a pair of noise-cancelling cans. They're ideal for your daily commute on the train, or those long-haul flights.

Bose has long ruled the roost in this sector of the market, so we couldn't resist putting its QuietComfort 25s up against rivals including Beats, Philips, Polk and PSB.

Style can sometimes win over substance in the headphone market, but for us it's all about sound quality. And there is one clear winner. Want to know which? Well you'll have to pick up a copy of the mag to find out!

And there's more...

That not enough for you? Well all our regular sections are still there, from ten pages of First Tests to some seriously drool-worthy kit in Temptations. Highlights include our first look at the Onkyo C-N7050 CD player/streamer, Wharfedale's floorstanding Diamond 230 speakers, B&O's BeoPlay H2 headphones and Pioneer's BDP-LX58 Blu-ray player.

And don't forget you can download the digital edition of the magazine directly to your smartphone or tablet at any time. Happy reading!