This Monitor Audio dock has had a huge £150 removed from its price tag; it has, in consequence, gained a star.



On the face of it, the i-deck 200 is a simple speaker dock for iPod and iPhone.



There’s no iPad support, wireless connectivity, or USB connection for charging other devices. Extra features are limited to a 3.5mm auxiliary input and a smart, curved remote.



Two 4in bass drivers, twin 25mm metal dome tweeters and a bass management system take care of the dock's sound, while there’s also Automatic Phase Correction to adjust the sonic balance according to where it is in the room.



Sonically, it’s always been strong; at almost half the price, and among new peers, it’s only more impressive.



Listening to Lana Del Rey’s Off To The Races, there’s solid bass and a good sense of dynamics helping the track sound punchy and fast. Treble notes are exciting without sounding bright and Del Ray's languid vocals sound natural.



The i-deck was unlucky not to win five stars at the old price. If audio performance is your key concern, at this price it’s hard to argue with what’s on offer here.

