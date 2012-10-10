Worth an audition you’re after something a bit laidback

This cable has a sturdy construction, with ferrite cores at each end and a tough plastic coat.

Its sound is well organised, providing a good sense of space. Its details are clearly conveyed and it has good timing.

It keeps up with the frantic, metallic tapping at the beginning of Little Dragon’s Ritual Union.

But the music suffers from a restrained and downbeat presentation, which makes the experience less lively. It also struggles a little with bass, which isn’t as well defined as its treble.

The Kimber USB is worth an audition, if you’re after something a bit laidback.

