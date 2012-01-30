You'll either love or hate the t-Jays 3. A smooth, matte finish adorns everything from the ear-pieces to the fancy packaging. For some, the touch has the same effect of scraping your nails down a blackboard.

Thankfully they don't sound that bad and, once you've got them in place (the square-edge design doesn't feel especially comfortable), they produce a reasonable sound.

The buds pick up a decent level of detail and don't hold back when it comes to punch and dynamics. There is a hint of spikiness with vocals and high frequencies, though; bass, midrange and treble could have smoother integration too.

Besides five types of ear tips, you also get an airplane adaptor and an adaptor for plugging two pairs of headphones into one device. These are nice touches, but not enough to improve on three-stars.

