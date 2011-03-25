DNM has pursued the solid-core conductor route for decades.
We’ve always liked the combination of clarity, precision and resolution, but accepted a certain loss of sonic authority in the process.
This cable – sold in stereo metres because of its unusual construction – increases conductor diameter to 1mm and revises conductor spacing to optimise the electrical behaviour.
The result? A cable with all the detail of previous DNM cables with added authority. Result.
DNM Speaker cable review
DNM has added authority to this solid-core speaker cable Tested at £12
Our Verdict
The usual DNM insight and organisation now partnered with increased bass weight
For
- Good detail and authority
Against
- Nothing
